Have you ever seen Hugh Jackman’s wife? She met her husband on set and had sexual experiences with other women

Hugh Jackman he has always been very good at not being talked about, but his private life has always interested many of the audience that follows him. In particular, there are many people who want to know about his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and their relationship. Here’s what we know.

Deborra-Lee Furness: who is Hugh Jackman’s wife

Deborra-Lee Furness was born in Sydney on November 30 of 1955 and currently has 65 years old. The woman attended and graduated from the New York Academy of Dramatic Arts and in 1988 made her film debut as an actress in Shame. Soon after, we also see her in the film A cry in the night (Fred Schepisi, 1988) together with the great Meryl Streep.

The woman, however, also took part in many TV series known, as Neighbors And Fire, always as an actress. Its last appearance dates back to 2016, when the actress was in the cast of the Australian series Hyde & Seek. Alongside all this, however, another kind of work must also be inserted, that of director And producer. In fact, Wolverine’s wife’s skills don’t just boil down to a few interpretations, but she’s also known from many other points of view.

One element that has always created curiosity in Deborra-Lee Furness’s life is hers marriage and her story with Hugh Jackman. In 1995 knows her current husband on the set of Correll and, since then, it has been love at first sight. We then know that the two got married in 1996, despite her being ben 13 years older of his partner. Lately, several information has come out about the two actors, released by Deborra-Lee Furness herself.

For some time the rumor of a suspect circulated homosexuality by Hugh Jackman and, in this regard, his wife expressed herself. In fact, she claimed that both she and her husband had homosexual experiences before they met. That said, he has disproved all confirmed rumors who the actor is instead heterosexual.

