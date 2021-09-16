Have you ever seen Jack Nicholson’s children? They have one thing in common with their father, but it’s not the killing instinct

Jack Nicholson, in his career, he has been the interpreter of many and different films that have made him known all over the world. The actor of ShiningHowever, he has not only done this during his life, but has managed to build a beautiful extended family, with Ben 5 children. Here is what is known about his children and the passions they share with their father.

Who are Jack Nicholson’s children?

As previously mentioned, the actor has the beauty of 5 children, with whom he forms a beautiful one extended family. In fact, we know that Jack Nicholson has only been married once, with Sandra Knight, and from this love his first child was born: Jennifer Nicholson. Subsequently, however, the actor had other loves and, consequently, also others and 4 children. The companions with whom he had the honor of starting a family are: Susan Anspach, Winnie Hollman And Rebecca Broussard.

About his relationships and the way he decided to grow his children with their mothers the actor says:

Well, it’s a split parenting between me and their beautiful mothers. We always got along well.

In short, the actor seems that, despite not having found his own in any of these women soul mate, has however always had a optimal ratio with them. Furthermore, we know that with his children he shares many passions, including that for the entertainment world, in which the boys have always felt at ease, and the one for the sport and the matches, which they always went to see together live.

Jennifer Nicholson: eldest daughter

First daughter of the leading actor of Shining, born in 1969 since her marriage to Sandra Knight, the woman is an actress by profession. She was married from 1997 to 2003 to Mark Norfleet and, from this relationship, two children were born: Duke and Sean.

Caleb James Goddard

It certainly intrigues that Caleb’s surname isn’t Nicholson, but that’s because the actor has been convinced for many years of don’t be the father boy’s. Caleb James Goddard, American producer and writer, was actually born from Jack Nicholson’s relationship with Susan Anspach and was recognized by the actor only in 1996.

Honey Hollman

Honey Hollman was born in 1988 from the relationship with Winnie Hollman in Denmark. She worked as an actress, but in reality she is a woman very private, of which you don’t have many photos.

Lorraine Broussard Nicholson

Born in 1990 by Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard, Lorraine is also an actress, best known for her role as Alana Blanchard in the film Soul Surfer.

Ray Nicholson

Last, but not least, Ray, born in 1992 always from mother Rebecca Broussard. Like many of his brothers, he is an actor, but also a director’s assistant.

