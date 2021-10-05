News

Have you ever seen Jennifer Lawrence’s house? It has a garden that is an oasis and a dream walk-in closet!

It was Mystica in the saga of X-Men and Katniss Everdeen in that of Hunger Games. But not only. She is the cinematographic muse of acclaimed director David O. Russell and to date is the only actress in the history of cinema to have received four Oscar nominations before the age of 25. The career of Jennifer Lawrence speaks for itself, but today we reveal something that few people know: the dream house in which he lives!

Jennifer Lawrence’s house

The Oscar-winning actress bought this house for eight million dollars. Located in the hills of Beverly Hills, the size of the residence is around 500 square meters. The previous owners are two familiar faces: singer and actress Jessica Simpson and host Ellen DeGeneres. Jennifer Lawrence has very exclusive neighbors like Cameron Diaz and the couple Mila Kunis – Ashton Kutcher.

As soon as you enter, you find yourself in front of a wide and elegant staircase that leads to the upper floor.

Next to the lobby, there is a rather informal lounge.

Next to the living room, there is a formal dining room, perfect for lunches and dinners with family and friends.

The kitchen is very spacious and leads to the back garden.

The master bedroom has a sitting area and features French doors. In addition, you can look out from a balcony so you can enjoy the warm climate of Los Angeles in total tranquility.

The main bathroom is equally spacious and has a somewhat rustic style.

The house has five bedrooms.

There is a second living room leading to the garden, with French doors and windows. As you can see, there is a beautiful beamed ceiling and a wet bar.

Like all stars, Jennifer Lawrence has a mega walk-in closet with an attached make-up station.

The garden is truly splendid and looks like a real oasis. Obviously, a comfortable swimming pool cannot be missing.

