News

Have you ever seen Julia Roberts’ husband? The ‘secret’ about their relationship that not everyone imagines

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Who is Danny Moder, husband of Julia Roberts: you would never imagine the ‘secret’ of their love, the famous actress revealed it.

Julia Roberts husband
Have you ever seen Julia Roberts’ husband? The ‘secret’ about their love that not everyone imagines (Instagram)

She is one of the most beloved faces in Hollywood and since the whole world has seen her play the lead role of the famous “Pretty Woman”, she has conquered audiences forever.

Read also —— >>> Coronavirus, Julia Roberts shows herself without makeup in quarantine: the message from the actress

The wonderful Julia Roberts she has been married since 2002 with her current husband: he is the cameraman Danny (Daniel) Moder and together they have three children: the two twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter aged 17 and Henry aged 14.

The one with Moder is the second marriage for the American diva who married the country singer in 1993 Lyle Lovett. For 18 years, Roberts has been happy next to her husband: their first meeting took place in 2000 on the set of the film “The Mexican” even though he, at the time married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg, was already a very great one of hers. fan.

A successful union apparently, which is quite rare especially among the stars: but what is their ‘secret’? Julia Roberts unveiled it a few years ago.

Loading...
Advertisements

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel: we give you scoops, memes and entertainment! CLICK HERE

Julia Roberts, what binds her and her husband: the revelation of the actress

“An extraordinary human being” had defined the actress in 2018, al Toronto International Film Festival. “I’m lucky to have Danny. Every day I see him enter the front door and it is as if it were always a dream. I say to myself: ‘Ah, he’s back’ ”, the Oscar winner had also previously told People to People.

Read also —– >>> Julia Roberts, the “hidden” talent that not everyone knows about: would you have imagined it?

According to Roberts, the ‘secret’ of such a lasting love would lie in very simple but very important things: “Don’t miss a game of kids’ soccer and kiss. I really mean it. And it is not exclusive to couples in the show ”.

Julia Roberts husband
Have you ever seen Julia Roberts’ husband? The ‘secret’ about their union that not everyone imagines (Instagram)

Do you agree with her?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
905
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
900
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
887
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
885
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
871
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
820
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
618
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top