Have you ever seen Julia Roberts’ husband? The ‘secret’ about their relationship that not everyone imagines

Who is Danny Moder, husband of Julia Roberts: you would never imagine the ‘secret’ of their love, the famous actress revealed it.

She is one of the most beloved faces in Hollywood and since the whole world has seen her play the lead role of the famous “Pretty Woman”, she has conquered audiences forever.

Read also —— >>> Coronavirus, Julia Roberts shows herself without makeup in quarantine: the message from the actress

The wonderful Julia Roberts she has been married since 2002 with her current husband: he is the cameraman Danny (Daniel) Moder and together they have three children: the two twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter aged 17 and Henry aged 14.

The one with Moder is the second marriage for the American diva who married the country singer in 1993 Lyle Lovett. For 18 years, Roberts has been happy next to her husband: their first meeting took place in 2000 on the set of the film “The Mexican” even though he, at the time married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg, was already a very great one of hers. fan.

A successful union apparently, which is quite rare especially among the stars: but what is their ‘secret’? Julia Roberts unveiled it a few years ago.

Loading... Advertisements

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel: we give you scoops, memes and entertainment! CLICK HERE

Julia Roberts, what binds her and her husband: the revelation of the actress

“An extraordinary human being” had defined the actress in 2018, al Toronto International Film Festival. “I’m lucky to have Danny. Every day I see him enter the front door and it is as if it were always a dream. I say to myself: ‘Ah, he’s back’ ”, the Oscar winner had also previously told People to People.

Read also —– >>> Julia Roberts, the “hidden” talent that not everyone knows about: would you have imagined it?

According to Roberts, the ‘secret’ of such a lasting love would lie in very simple but very important things: “Don’t miss a game of kids’ soccer and kiss. I really mean it. And it is not exclusive to couples in the show ”.

Do you agree with her?