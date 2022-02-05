Have you ever seen Matt Damon’s wife? 8 curiosities about Luciana Barroso

For the past 16 years, Matt Damon has been a happily married man, having exchanged his vows of marriage with his wife Luciana Barroso in December 2005.

Unlike many big names in Hollywood, however, it’s hard to find much tabloid material about the woman stealing Jason Bourne star’s heart. In fact, it is difficult to find a lot of information.

Being an extremely private person, Luciana it tends to keep a rather low profile. So who exactly is Matt Damon’s wife, you ask? We took a deep dive to find out everything there is to know about Matt’s other half (and no, we’re not talking about Ben Affleck).

She was born abroad and not in America

The woman is originally from Salta, Argentina, where she was born and, according to Closer magazine, was raised by her Italian grandparents.

She met the actor while working as a bartender

Luciana and Matt have one of the most endearing love stories of any Hollywood couple. She recounted their meeting with Vogue Australia in May 2018, revealing that Matt arrived one night when he was working as a bartender in Miami along with his film crew, they came in for a drink, “The story with Matt started when he saw me from across the room, there was a light shining on me. And I say to him: ‘Yes, it’s a nightclub – there are lights everywhere!’ ”.

As if that wasn’t adorable enough, Luciana said the actor actually took cover from his fans, hiding behind his bar. “He started to be recognized and so they asked him for photos and autographs, then the situation got a bit aggressive, because people were drinking and screaming, so he came and hid behind my bar … just wanting to sit back there and have a drink . He said to me, ‘I saw you and I really wanted to talk to you’ ”.

Before long, the woman said she put her future spouse to work, she says, “You know, if you’re going to be back here, you can’t just stand there!” She told him. “He had taken a bartender course for a movie years ago, so he started making drinks. And he made me a lot of money in tips that night, because obviously everyone wanted to go to him for a drink. “

She is best friends with Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky

She is the best friend of Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, not only are Matt and Luciana neighbors of Chris and Elsa, but the two women have created a strong bond, spending days with girls on a regular basis.

In fact, after spending the holidays together, the two women and some of their friends have decided to consolidate their friendship, “We felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we were together and we decided to have a little tattoo, three dots on the little fingers, all together and we say ‘We’ll have to get one every year'”, Elsa confirmed to People about their tattoos in 2018.

She has been very busy in life

Luciana has done several jobs throughout her life. In addition to being an interior designer and a former bartender, she reported that she was a flight attendant!

She is a mother of four children

In addition to the three children she had with the Oscar-winning actor – Isabella, Gia and Stella – Luciana is the mother of Alexia Barroso, who she had with ex-husband Arbello Barroso.

Indeed, it was her maternal nature that drew the actor into her orbit, Matt invited her out with his friends after their joint bartender experience, but she declined. “I was like, ‘I can’t, I have a 4 year old daughter, I’m not going anywhere,’ and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter.”, he recalled saying, ‘I love that you are a mom and that it is your priority’ ”.

He renewed vows with Matt for their 10th anniversary

A decade after first saying “I do,” the Hollywood couple headed to St. Lucia in the Caribbean to do it all again in front of fifty of their closest relatives and friends. including Matt’s best friend, Ben Affleck.

As a source explained to People, “It was a very intimate and happy celebration. After the ceremony, the guests enjoyed an evening cocktail on the beach ”.

She and Matt have tattoos dedicated to the late Heath Ledger

According to the story, Luciana convinced her hubby to get an identical tattoo in 2013. The actor reminded GQ, “We were in our apartment in Manhattan and she said, ‘We get a tattoo’ and I said, ‘Okay'”.

Having previously promised Scott Campbell, Heath Ledger’s tattoo artist, that he would come to him if he ever got tattooed, the Will Hunting – Rebel Genius actor kept his word. “I just wanted to have something that Heath had”explained Matt. “Scott showed me his laptop and I said, ‘Scott, what is that? And he said ‘I have no idea – I think it’s just some bullshit Heath scribbled’. And I said: ‘That’s what I want’ ”.

Luciana did the same, “So we both have the same tattoo”, Matt said, adding, “It’s like a little creative blessing.”