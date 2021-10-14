Have you ever seen Natalie Portman’s husband? Here is the detail that made the actress fall in love

If we think of the actresses who have conquered Hollywood thanks to their beauty, we can only think of Natalie Portman. The actress – currently shooting Thor: Love & Thunder, one of the upcoming projects of the MCU – has always been considered one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation.

But Natalie Portman isn’t just beautiful. He also has a talent to sell. In 1994, when she was only 13, Luc Besson got off her to play the sweet Mathilda in Léon. A role and an interpretation that immediately opened the doors of great cinema to her. The high point of his career comes in 2010 with The black Swan, in which she plays ballet dancer Nina Sayers. With this role, in 2011, she won her first Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The convict set de The black Swan

A film that also gave her the love of her life. On the set, in fact, he meets the dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, hired by the production to teach her to dance and to supervise the choreography. The two fall in love and in December 2010 publicly announce their engagement. Their first child was born on June 14, 2011, Aleph. A year later, on August 4, 2012, they are married in a Jewish rite ceremony in Big Sur, California. On February 22, 2017 he was born Amalia, their second daughter.

Who is Benjamin Millepied?

Benjamin Millepied was born in Bordeaux, France on June 10, 1977, but grew up in Dakar, Senegal. She started dancing at the age of 8, thanks also to her mother, a former ballet dancer. In 1995, he joined the New York City Ballet and in 2002 he became the principal dancer. In 2013 he was appointed director of the Paris Opera Ballet and is considered one of the major choreographers internationally.

When he first saw his wife Natalie, he was totally blown away:

Natalie has a rare intelligence and is extraordinarily seductive: a combination that made her absolutely irresistible in my eyes. I was much more sensitive to his charm than to his IQ. I love smart women, but if he had Albert Einstein’s physique, I wouldn’t have fallen in love with him.

The premonitory dream

For her part, the actress spoke of love at first sight, but also of destiny:

When I was 7, I had a premonitory dream. And I woke up convinced that I would have a very close relationship with France. My name is Natalie, why my parents listened Gilbert Bécaud, when they conceived me. When I met Benjamin, I got the impression that the last puzzle box of my life had found its place.

Furthermore, between the two there is a special complicity even in everyday life:

Together we have fun with nothing, we have the same tastes and now that we have small children, we spend a lot of time at home with them. We just need a good book, a few ballet repertoire films, a few friends, simple things… to be happy ». «It is difficult to find people so different and so complementary.

