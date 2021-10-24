News

Have you ever seen Nicole Kidman’s sister? You will be amazed, the similarity is striking

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Nicole Kidman appears with her sister: have you ever seen her? They are two drops of water!

Kicole Kidman, seeing her sister will leave you speechless (source getty)

Famous actress, Nicole Kidman, over the course of her full career, has managed to obtain numerous awards. After studying dramatic art and mime, she was advised by singer Pat Wilson to audition for her video clip, which in 1983 led to her appearing in the Bop Girl video.

Read also Have you ever seen the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise? Here she is today at 29

Later, Kidman began taking her first steps in many Australian films and television broadcasts in the 1980s. Her talent then exploded, so much so that she was chosen as the protagonist of numerous internationally renowned films. We know practically everything about her career, but what do we know about her instead? Do you know that the actress has a younger sister? We anticipate, they are identical!

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel to keep up to date: we give away scoops, memes and lots of entertainment! Click here

Loading...
Advertisements

Have you ever seen Nicole Kidman’s sister? It is impressive, they are identical!

Nicole Kidman is today an actress known all over the world. After appearing in a Bop Girl music video, she began to take her first steps in the world of film and television. Today, the actress absolutely needs no introduction, because she is very famous and above all very loved.

Read also Nicole Kidman, have you ever seen the famous Hollywood star as a child? Adorable!

But what do we know, instead, of his private sphere? Do you know that Kidman has a younger sister? Well yes, and we are sure, you will be surprised, because the similarity is very strong. Her name is Antonia. Apparently, as we learn from the web, Nicole’s sister should be a TV presenter and a journalist.

Nicole kidman and sister
instagram source

In this shot we showed you, they are together, in a sweet moment. The Kidman sisters appear happy and smiling. What can we say? The similarity is evident, don’t you think? Nicole and Antonia are two drops of water, and both are beautiful!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

762
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
718
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
611
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
596
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
562
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
534
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
503
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
429
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
397
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
380
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top