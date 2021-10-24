Have you ever seen Nicole Kidman’s sister? You will be amazed, the similarity is striking

Nicole Kidman appears with her sister: have you ever seen her? They are two drops of water!

Famous actress, Nicole Kidman, over the course of her full career, has managed to obtain numerous awards. After studying dramatic art and mime, she was advised by singer Pat Wilson to audition for her video clip, which in 1983 led to her appearing in the Bop Girl video.

Later, Kidman began taking her first steps in many Australian films and television broadcasts in the 1980s. Her talent then exploded, so much so that she was chosen as the protagonist of numerous internationally renowned films. We know practically everything about her career, but what do we know about her instead? Do you know that the actress has a younger sister? We anticipate, they are identical!

Have you ever seen Nicole Kidman’s sister? It is impressive, they are identical!

Nicole Kidman is today an actress known all over the world. After appearing in a Bop Girl music video, she began to take her first steps in the world of film and television. Today, the actress absolutely needs no introduction, because she is very famous and above all very loved.

But what do we know, instead, of his private sphere? Do you know that Kidman has a younger sister? Well yes, and we are sure, you will be surprised, because the similarity is very strong. Her name is Antonia. Apparently, as we learn from the web, Nicole’s sister should be a TV presenter and a journalist.

In this shot we showed you, they are together, in a sweet moment. The Kidman sisters appear happy and smiling. What can we say? The similarity is evident, don’t you think? Nicole and Antonia are two drops of water, and both are beautiful!