Have you ever seen Reese Witherspoon’s daughter? She is as beautiful as the actress, but that’s not what amazes the fans!

She has been the protagonist of successful comedies such as The revenge of the blondes, All the fault of love And If only that were true, but Reese Witherspoon he experienced popularity and success thanks to a dramatic role. In 2005, the actress played the role of singer-songwriter June Carter in the film When love burns the soul – Walk the Line, thanks to which she has collected awards: Golden Globe, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, and finally also the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Reese Witherspoon has also been very active on television lately, playing Madeline Martha Mackenzie in the acclaimed miniseries. Big Little Lies – Big Little Lies and those of Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show. The actress is also a full-time mom, and her fans have noticed something incredible about her eldest daughter…

Who is Reese Witherspoon’s daughter?

The actress, during her 21st birthday party, meets the actor Ryan Phillippe and falls in love with it. In June 1999, the two got married. In October 2006, Reese Whiterspoon files for divorce after discovering a betrayal by her husband. The couple officially divorced on October 5, 2007. From their union, two beautiful children were born: Deacon, born on 23 October 2003, e Ava Elizabeth, born on 9 September 1999.

Last September, the actress posted on her official Instagram account a message of wishes for her daughter Ava’s 21st birthday. Beyond the beautiful words of love and admiration for her eldest daughter, one can note the incredible similarity between the two:

Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is 21 today? Happy birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most amazing young woman. Her kindness, compassion and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there are not enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you have already achieved – she added – I can’t wait to see all the good you will put into this world. I love you so much.

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe is very active on social media, so much so that she has an Instagram profile of almost a million followers. Reese Witherspoon remarried on March 26, 2011 to actor Jim Toth, with whom she had another son named Tennessee James, born on September 27, 2012.

Read also Have you ever seen the son of Kaya Scodelario? Here is the detail that excited the fans of Maze Runner