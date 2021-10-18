News

Have you ever seen Robert Downey Jr.’s house? There are some weird details as much as Iron Man’s personality!

Posted on
Tony Stark and his Iron Man they are personalities of the future, geniuses representing a world that is yet to come. We must say, however, that the house of Robert Downey Jr., interpreter of this character in the Marvel world, is much more similar to that of the Dr Dolittle in Stephen Gaghan’s film. In short, here are some details about this strange house!

Hamptons: the flashy home of Robert Downey Jr.

Walking through the Hamptons, a neighborhood well known for being one of the most inhabited by Hollywood celebrities, it can happen to come across a house in the shape of a windmill. That’s right, just a windmill, complete with blades attached to the front. The owner is none other than Robert Downey Jr., who lives there with his wife, the producer Susan Downey.

Robert Downey Jr. Cinematographe.it

The front of the house is characterized by the presence of this typical windmill, built around the 19th century, which was later transformed into a real house, as you can see by looking right behind the ancient structure. Near the house, as the same actor who plays Iron Man tells us, it is right in the vicinity of one church and, right from the house, you can see the bell tower.

Robert Downey Jr. Cinematographe.it

The actor, in the video in which he shows the house, also highlighted what are the aspects he appreciates most. Starting from the outside, we see one Frankenstein statue that the couple particularly loves, used to protect the house. The inside is even crazier than the outside. We see a decor that goes from modern to vintage in a second, passing through the surreal.

Robert Downey Jr. Cinematogephe.it

The roof and floors are mainly made of wood, which gives an atmosphere of absolute relaxation. L’furniture it is very special: colorful and cheerful, from all points of view. The master bedroom is a riot of colors and details related to the actor’s films, in particular Iron Man, with typical Tony Stark details.

Robert Downey Jr. Cinematographe.it

Even the bath is very strange. This is not the usual bathroom with white and blue tiles, but we see it as a gaudy pinks and purples, which almost give away a psychedelic atmosphere to the room. In short, who would not want to take a shower in such a bathroom! Finally, let’s see a garden huge on the back, with a beautiful swimming pool and a wooden structure suitable for being with family and friends.

Read also: Have you seen Winona Ryder’s house? You can’t imagine what she keeps in her bedroom!

