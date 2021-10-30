Have you ever seen Ronn Moss’ wife? She is a very famous actress and ex of Sylvester Stallone

Ronn Moss is undoubtedly one of the most appreciated and beloved actors of the soap opera The Beautiful, in which he played the role of Ridge Forrester. But have you ever seen the man’s wife? That’s who it is.

Born in Los Angeles in March 1952, Ronn Moss began his career in the entertainment world as a musician playing bass in the Player group with which he achieved some success. But international notoriety came in 1987 when he was cast to play Ridge Forrester in the Beautiful series. Ronn quickly conquered audiences from home to become one of the iconic faces of the American soap opera. After more than 20 years, in 2012, the actor unexpectedly announced that he was leaving Beautiful.

Who is Ronn Moss’s wife

Since September 2009, Ronn is married to Devin DeVasquez, actress and model who in June 1985 was chosen as playmate of the month by the well-known Playboy magazine. The woman before starting her career, in 1986 took part in Star Search, a television game show in which she managed to triumph by winning the prize pool of 100,000 dollars.

Loading... Advertisements

Devin DeVasquez’s career

During his career Devin has taken part in several and important productions such as Can’t buy me love con Patrick Dempsey, Society, directed by Brian Yuzna and again House 2 by Ethan Wiley. Furthermore, according to what has been reported, it has also been the protagonist of over 100 commercials. In addition to acting as an actress, Devin also wrote the book The Naked Truth About a Pinup Model, concerning the background to the work of the pin-up.

Devin DeVasquez’s previous reports

Devin prior to her successful marriage to Ronn had several relationships with major names in show business and entertainment. According to reports, the actress in 1985 was romantically linked to the singer Prince and three years later he would also be in a relationship with Sylvester Stallone, only to finally find in Ronn Moss the love of his life.