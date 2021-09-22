Have you ever seen Ryan Gosling’s house? It is super luxurious, has a garden that is almost a park and bears an Italian name!

Everyone thinks he is American, but instead he is Canadian, precisely from London. Yes, he is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, but few know that he is a musician. In 2008, in fact, he founded the indie rock musical duo Dead Man’s Bones, along with his friend Zach Shields. In 2016, he married one of the most beautiful women on the planet – actress Eva Mendes – and the following year she won her first Golden Globe of her career for her performance in the acclaimed La La Land. We are obviously talking about Ryan Gosling, one of the sex symbol actors of Hollywood. Now, we reveal where the star lives with his wife Eva and their two beautiful girls, Esmeralda and Amada.

Here is Ryan Gosling’s house

The house is located outside of Los Angeles, about sixteen kilometers from the city center and, as you can see, it is a rather luxurious villa.

The residence is not new at all, quite the contrary. It was built in 1924 and its value today is around eight million dollars.

Known as the estate Italian Revival, is also nicknamed the Villa of Fables. Over the years, it has undergone a massive renovation.

The building is composed as follows: six bedrooms, three complete bathrooms, three private suites, large living room and a vast garden.

A villa like this can only have a stylish kitchen. Furniture experts define it “very gourmet“.

For any self-respecting luxury home, there are a number of extra spaces such as a gym room, library, and even a spa.

And of course, a cellar cannot be missing!

