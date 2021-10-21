Have you ever seen the husband of actress Anne Hathaway? It is very famous

Have you ever seen Anne Hathaway’s husband? The actress is married to the very famous actor.

Anne Hathaway is a real star today. It would seem that it was her mother, herself an actress, who inspired the then young Hathaway to follow in her footsteps. She was very young when she debuted on the small screen, in 1999, in the US television series Get Real.

In the cinema, her first role came two years later, in the Disney comedy Pretty Princess, where she played a young teenager, who discovers she is the legitimate heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Genovia. Today, the actress boasts of an extensive career behind her. The last film that saw her present is very recent, this year, entitled Locked Down. We know enough about this professional side, but do we really know everything about the actress? Do you know who her husband is? We know him very well.

Who is the husband of actress Anne Hathaway: we know him very well

The last film that saw her as a protagonist came out just this year, and it’s called Locked Down. It is understood from the title that, in the film, in the foreground, there is the coronavirus pandemic. At the center of attention, a married but discontented couple living in London during the lockdown.

Anne Hathaway took on the role of the protagonist. But the actress, we know, has played many characters, and all of them have been impeccably staged. His career is known, but what do we know about his private life? Have you ever seen the star’s husband?

Here they are together! You recognized it, right? Hathaway has been married since 2012 to the very famous and beloved actor Adam Shulman. The ceremony was held in Big Sur, California. The couple began dating in 2008.

Who is Adam Shulman, husband of Anne Hathaway

Adam Shulman is an American actor. Born in 1981, he was born in New York. His acting career began in 2005 with the role of Paul O’Bannon in the TV series American Dreams. The actor has never stopped since, and today he is much loved and appreciated.