Have you ever seen these batteries? Because they can change everything

Goodbye at batteries alkaline, lithium and all the other types we know. In a world that has just started the energy transition, a real revolution awaits this sector too: the future is called “ Liquid Air Energy Storage “, or batteries ad liquid air.

What it is and how it works

The idea, as often happens in these cases of high technology, comes from the East but also speaks Italian. The study is underway at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore but one of the minds behind the project to store energy using the most common (and free) element that exists, air, is the 41-year-old. Alessandro Romagnoli, originally from Ancona, prof. of Mechanical Engineering who, after having trained at Imperial College London, has been contributing to research from Singapore since 2013. The air we breathe is stored and compressed through a system called cryogenics, a branch of technology that uses very low temperatures: it is brought to -196 degrees centigrade and stored “ in double bulkhead cylinders for a few weeks to then be released if necessary, perhaps to run a turbine and produce electricity “explain the researchers.

“So I conserve the energy”

“ The concept of liquid air was born several years ago in England and there are already some examples of use in the commercial field, just think of companies such as Highview Power and its Cryo-Battery “, Romagnoli tells a Republic, which explains how this cryogenic “container” that is developing in Singapore works, capable of producing “ at the same time cold and electricity in one system. In this way, different needs can be covered for those who need electricity or cold, or both. Just think of data centers or warehouses where fresh food is stored “. The Singapore government is financing investments for what could be the eco-sustainable solution of the near future. Prof. Romagnoli, meanwhile, is working to engineer the whole system.

Not just batteries: here’s how to “exploit” the cold

The cold chain, as we saw with the transport of anti-Covid vaccines last year, is fundamental in many fields: from the pharmaceutical, IT sector to the food sector where it is already used as stated on this specialized site which underlines how “l food cryogenics offers unrivaled cooling and freezing quality. It is a key process when you want to preserve the initial organoleptic and nutritional qualities of a food or when you want to improve the preservation process but also for transport at a controlled temperature. “.

Not only, therefore, an alternative to traditional batteries and to use zero impact what derives from renewable sources but also an answer to the demand for cold which increases due to the increase in global demand. “ We haven’t invented anything new “, continues Romagnoli. Now, however, we are looking for how to make it work and make it attractive at low cost for hundreds of companies. The process, for now, is onerous but there are many margins for improvement” to reuse some phases by reducing the energy necessary to make it work: the cold released by the liquid air when it returns to be gaseous can be used to liquefy others. In turn, the heat generated by compressing the air can be used in the final phase when it is necessary to heat the liquid air, make it gaseous again and generate electrical power. “, explains the engineer.