Have you ever seen Will Smith’s camper? It looks like a villa: a terrifying cost

Have you ever seen Will Smith’s camper? It looks like a real villa and the cost is frightening: below we reveal all the details

Willard Carrol Smith Jr., better known as Will Smith, is one of the most famous actors in the world. In April 2007, Newsweek magazine called him “the most powerful actor in Hollywood.” Smith reached the pinnacle of success in the 1990s after starring in the television series Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

Thanks to the success obtained with the TV series, he then starred in numerous films including Bad Boys, Independence Day And Men in Black. The actor also received two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor for his portrayal of boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali and for the role of Chris Gardner in the film The pursuit of happiness.

Will Smith, his camper looks like a villa: the figure is crazy

In the course of his career, actor Will Smith has starred in more than thirty films. In his many trips, the actor uses a camper that looks like a villa. The vehicle is manufactured by the US company Anderson Mobile Estates.

On the company’s official website, there is an entire section dedicated to the model “The Heat“, Used by the actor during his marriages. This is a two-story twenty-two-wheeled motorhome. A real colossus that, more than a vehicle, looks like a real hotel.

The model “The Heat” has been customized by the actor himself over time. The vehicle contains every kind of comfort and luxury. Inside is a kitchen, dining room, makeup station, small office and lounge / cloakroom. Upstairs, on the other hand, there is an extra luxury bathroom, a shower with a sauna and even a cinema room that can hold up to 30 people.

What is the price of this wonderful camper? Its value is truly exorbitant: the vehicle, in fact, is worth about 2.5 million dollars, or just over 2.1 million euros. When the actor is not using it for his filming, the vehicle is rented for $ 9,000 a week.