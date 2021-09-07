Have you ever seen Will Smith’s eldest son? Their relationship hasn’t always been plain sailing

Have you ever seen Trey, Will Smith’s eldest son? You will be amazed! Their relationship hasn’t always been plain sailing.

Beloved actor, Will Smith achieved world fame when he starred in the popular television series Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, exactly in the nineties. He also took part in blockbuster films such as Bad Boys, Independence Day, and Men in Black in 1997.

Today, he absolutely needs no introduction, because Willl is very famous all over the world, thanks to the numerous roles played. We know everything about his career, but what do we know about him? The actor is the father of three children, the eldest Trey, was born from the relationship with Sheree Zampino, while Jaden and Willow were born from the second marriage, with actress Jada Koren Pinkett. We ask you: Have you ever seen Will Smith’s eldest son?

Will Smith is known all over the world, thanks to the many roles played in important films. His talent exploded, so much so that he managed to earn two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor for his portrayal of boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali, and later, for the role of Chris Gardner in the film, The pursuit of happiness, which saw him star along with his son Jaden.

We know everything about his career, but what do we know about his private life? As anticipated, the actor is the father of three children, the first, had from the marriage with Sheree Zampino and the other two, Jaden and Willow, born from the second marriage, with the actress Jada Koren Pinkett. In our very recent article, we showed you the second son, Jaden, but have you ever seen the actor’s first child? His name is Trey, and he is a beautiful boy. Born in 1992, he was only a child when he debuted in the video of his father’s song Just The Two of Us. Over the years he has understood that his path was music and today he is an important DJ and music producer.

But perhaps not everyone knows that Trey hasn’t always had a good relationship with his father Will. She was only three when her parents separated and her father started dating Jada Pinkett. And it is also because of this presence that between father and son things have not always been roses and flowers: “We have been fighting for years-confessed the actor– after the divorce from his mother. He felt betrayed and abandoned “. Fortunately, between the two, the calm returned over time.