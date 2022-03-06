Have you ever wondered why power lines have those red spheres? – Teach me about Science

Within the wide range of aspects that can attract our attention, knowing what the red spheres that are placed on high-voltage cables are for is one of the most popular.

It’s no wonder that when you’re out on a freeway trip, you’ll often come across power lines in the landscape; Many times you will be able to perceive that large red, orange or silver spheres are placed at specific points in the high voltage wiring.

These objects are called visibility marker spheres. You’ll often find them near mountain passes, in deep valley areas, near major highway junctions, and around airports. Although at first glance they seem to be small, they have a considerable size and can have a mass of approximately 8 kilograms each.

These spheres are made of fiberglass. Their diameter is usually 60 to 90 cm, and inside they are hollow. Of the requirements for them, it can be attributed that they must be lightweight, durable, not fade in the sun, not accumulate moisture, and must be made of an insulating material, which is fiberglass.

When the aircraft are in flight, between the pilots and the horizon, the landscape in front usually becomes “invisible”, especially the high voltage cables and towers. It is for this reason that marker spheres are placed on power lines to highlight them and make them visible to aircraft pilots. Helicopters and small planes often fly low over mountain passes or highways.

So now you know, the next time you walk past a marker sphere, remember that it is used for the safety of an aircraft in flight, and to protect electrical infrastructure.