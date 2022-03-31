Have you finished Bridgerton yet? 5 similar series that you must see

TO just days since the premiere of the second season of Bridgerton, The series has already become the most watched of the moment on Netflix. And it seems that the wait was worth it and this period production is eThe current phenomenon in social networks.

However, with only eight chapters released simultaneously, it is most likely many have already finished the series. Unfortunately they will have to wait a long time, because production of the third installment has not yet started.

But don’t despair. There are many great series of the genre that are currently available and it may be your next obsession. Thus, to help you choose a new production, We recommend five great series similar to Bridgerton and that they will conquer you.

5 series similar to Bridgerton

Dickinson

In recent years, Dickinson has become one of the most popular series among fans of the genre. And it is that, like Bridgerton, this production of Apple TV + is located in a period of time but with more modern dramas that make it more identifiable to the audience.

Dickinson centers on celebrated author Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), who aspires to become the most successful writer of her day. However, her traditional parents want her to become a wife and have a family.

Where to see it?: AppleTV+

harlots

If your favorite part of Bridgerton are the most risky and risque moments, then harlots It will be your choice among the list of similar series. And it is that, although it is of time, This three-season production is not afraid to talk about taboo topics for that time.

harlots centers on the story of Margaret Wells, a woman in 18th-century London who struggles with economic conditions around her. To protect his family and assure them a future, he begins to run a brothel despite the conservatism of the time.

Where to see it?: Hulu

The Great

And speaking of irreverent series, The Great It is the one that undoubtedly surpasses them all. Don’t expect elegance Bridgerton in this epic comedy which has Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult among the protagonists.

The Great tells the story of Catherine the Great, the longest-serving ruler in Russian history. However, before taking over the kingdom, he must organize the murder of your husband, the Emperor Peter III.

Where to see it: Starz

The Gilded Age

With just one season released, The Gilded Age adds to Bridgerton as the most popular period series of the year. However, this is more modern than the success of Netflix, although it maintains the dramas and love entanglements that catch you.

The Gilded Age centers on a newly wealthy family in 1882 New York, where they have risen to the elite of the city. However, the strict etiquette of this high-society life becomes a challenge for young Marian Brook.

Where to see it: hbo max

Gentleman Jack

We finish this list of series similar to Bridgerton with one of the most acclaimed. Is about GentlemanJack, a series that seeks to break with the typical heterosexual romance that is seen in most period productions.

This series centers on Anne Lister, a jilted woman who travels to England to take charge of a fortune she inherited. She there she meets a woman with whom they soon develop an affair, which they hide in a cryptic diary that no one else can decipher.

Where to see it: hbo max