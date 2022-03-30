Have you gotten over it? Belinda removes tattoo in honor of Christian Nodal

The singer is quite focused on resuming her artistic career.

The controversial separation between Belinda and Christian Nodal continues to give something to talk about, since a recent image of the singer would confirm that she has turned the page and he already left the sonorense in the past.

Currently, the actress is also quite focused on her artistic career, since she has already started the promotion of the Netflix series ‘Welcome to Eden’a project that will premiere on May 6 on said streaming platform.

Belinda not only caught the attention of all those present thanks to a daring blue look that she wore to the various press conferences that she had to offer, but also for one in particular where it is seen that she has erased the tattoo that was made in honor of Christian Nodal.

Belinda says “Goodbye love” to Christian Nodal

The ex-partner was not only known for having shared great moments together with her followers, but also because they used to get tattoos in honor of the other, which they have now begun to cover after announcing their separation.

It was in September 2020 that the actress boasted on her social networks that she had gotten a tattoo in honor of the Sonoran, which consisted of a little heart on the ankle and the initials of her ex-fiancé.

It was a Tik Tok user who discovered that Belinda chose to erase said tattoo in order to cut off all connection with the interpreter of “We are no longer nor will we be” after sharing an image where said tattoo does not appear.