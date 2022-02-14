Have you invested in BTPs? Rates are on the rise! Here’s what to do

Dealing with the financial and investment world today is anything but simple. The so-called zero risk is practically autopia.

How to extricate yourself in an increasingly complex market to monitor, interpret and understand, in which a cough overseas is enough to create shocks in Europe?

Exist still the zero risk investments? THE Government bonds are a safe haven? Of the BTP can they trust me and feel comfortable?

The answer is: I can trust until proven otherwise and be relatively s comfortable enough. Although, I always have to be careful about what happens in the world. The economic situation changes quickly and often abruptly: unforeseen events, such as the pandemic, in the short and medium term can cause considerable shocks.

Referring to the BTPwe highlight what is published by the site Ansa.it:

“The Treasury placed all 7.75 billion BTPs at 3.7 and 20 years but i rates mark a sharp rise on all three deadlines. “

Good news? Maybe for those who buy today. Do not for it Italian state that pays higher interest to finance itself, not for those who have BTPs in their portfolios at lower rates.

Then there is that cursed word, that is “Spread” (differential between BTPs and German Bunds) which does not make you sleep peacefully, as evidenced the subsidiary

“If the Italian spread has not grown more than that of other countries, the fact remains that the owners of the BTPs have suffered a considerable loss in the space of a year.”

How to behave then?

BTPs: what they are

It is necessary to start from the basic concept, that is: that what are BTPs?

First of all, these are bonds (also called public debt securities) issued by the Italian State.

Let’s take a cue from the site dt.mef.gov.it and let’s extract the synthetic definition:

“BTPs, Multi-year Treasury Bills, are medium / long-term securities, with a fixed coupon paid every six months.“

The coupon is determined by the interest rate set at the time of issue of the bond. The withholding tax must then be deducted from this gross rate. How much is it, in percentage terms?

We get the answer from the site leobbligazioni.comor:

“With the entry into force of Law Decree no. 66 of 24 April 2014, the conversion law of which was published in the Official Gazette on 23 June 2014, in fact, the taxation of all Italian government bonds remains 12.5% both as regards the coupons and as regards any capital gains. “

With a minimum subscription amount equal to € 1,000 it is a form of investment accessible to all.

BTP: how the investment works

The investment in Multi-year Treasury Bonds has a medium / long-term time horizon. This means that, normally, it is assumed that the security will be held in the portfolio until maturity.

On a six-monthly basis, the fixed coupon is detached which, net of the tax rate of 12.50% (as previously highlighted), is credited to the current account. The titles in question, as well as all titles, are dematerialized, or there is no physical certificate that represents them.

In fact, upon purchase, they converge on a securities deposit that the buyer has opened at his own bank. All operations will therefore refer to the securities account and the settlement on the current account connected to it.

THE BTPs are fixed rate securities. What does it mean? Put simply, it means that, for the duration of the investment, whether it is 3 years or 50 years, the amount paid every six months at the coupon level will always be the same.

It would seem an investment that instills security, therefore, which avoids capital losses and protects against market fluctuations and financial variables.

But will it be true? Can we buy it and sleep peacefully? If we need to sell off some or all of our investment before the nominal maturity, are we running into some kind of problem or is everything smooth as oil? Let’s try to understand it together.

BTP: issue, market and redemption price.

Things don’t always go according to forecasts. It should be noted that most of those who buy the BTP, they do so with the intention of keeping them in their portfolio until maturity. However, this is only one possible point of approach to the title.

Another possibility, on the other hand, consists in investing in long-term BTPs in order to be able to earn on the price fluctuation.

And yes, because the title has a issue price and a redemption price. The issue price it can be identical to the nominal value, that is, as they say in technical language “au pair” (100). However, the title can be issued “below par” (therefore below 100, or below its nominal value) or even “above par” (above 100).

Obviously this has repercussions on the final return on the investment and therefore this factor must be taken into consideration.

Between the issue price and the redemption price, throughout the life of the security, there is the so-called market price. What is it? The market price is the reference value of the security on a given day, value at which the security can be sold or bought. Again, the daily market value may be far from the issue and / or redemption price.

What affects the market valueor the fluctuations that the price of a BTP can have on a daily basis?

BTP: market fluctuations

There duration and interest rate facial are the two factors that, together with the general economic contingency and the spread, influence the price trend of a BTP.

The more distant the maturity of a security is, the greater are the chances that it may have even significant price fluctuations. Up or down. Obviously, in relation to the nominal interest rate and the market situation.

What is meant when referring to the “market situation”? It means that, in a phase of falling interest rates, the performance of a BTP already present on the market with a ten-year, thirty-year, fifty-year maturity, will have positive fluctuations in capital account which are also significant. Indeed, if market rates fall, buyers on the market will be led to pay more to have an existing security that pays a higher coupon.

Conversely, in the case of rising market rates, the exact opposite will happen and the price of our BTP will be subject to negative fluctuations with potential capital losses.

BTPs: how to behave if I have them in my portfolio

The question that arises, therefore, is the following: how should I behave in a phase like this, if I have BTPs in my portfolio with an expiry more or less distant in time? Do I have to fear for my capital or can I still rest assured?

Let’s say the risk greater, in these cases, would be that of insolvency of the issuer. So, if you think that the Italian state is on the brink, then you must be afraid. Conversely, the risk of a default must not affect you in the least.

However, it is obvious that, in certain phases in which the market discounts the possibility that the issuing country will suffer a worsening in terms of the economic scenario and macroeconomic data, the perception of risk increases significantly (and, consequently, the prices of our stock undergo negative changes).

However, there is another concern, given bymarket price fluctuations in a phase of economic contingency characterized by an increase in inflation and, consequently, by a reduction in the expansionary policy of the various Central Banks. Indeed, the increase in the rate of inflation in a way higher than expected, has led to the opposite path, namely that of a restrictive policy (increase in interest rates).

For this: if you are so-called “drawer players”, or those who buy a security not with speculative intentions, but with the intention of keeping it in their portfolio until maturity, you must pay attention only to the rating of the Italian State and enjoy the half-yearly coupons. On the contrary, if you made a different initial choice, you must ask yourself why you still have the title on your custody account today. Because, in this economic phase, you will not have good news on the capital account.

BTP: a practical example

The rise in interest rates causes higher costs for those who take out new mortgages or loans, for those who have to ask the bank for an overdraft. Who does it have BTP for? Let’s take an example by considering a BTP issued in 2015, with maturity 2032at the nominal rate 1.65% with an issue price equal to 99.501code ISIN IT0005094088 .

Over the course of its life, the stock in question reached a maximum price of 111.6 in February 2021 and a minimum of 79.38 in November 2018. The latest price is equal to 98.46 eurosthat is, just below par.

As you can see, in the course of about seven years of life, despite being a government bond, this BTP. had one truly remarkable price swing. This means that, as in all investments, there is a percentage of risk even in investing in securities that are considered ultra-safe in the collective imagination. This is just to reiterate an important concept: no investment is completely 100% safe. It is essential to be aware of it.

BTP: calm and strong objectives

What to do then? First of all keep calm and nervekeeping in mind what are the objectives for which the BTPs were purchased and in what context personal financial planning they go to fit together.

If your needs or family conditions have not changed since the time of purchase, you can keep the securities in all serenity, continuing to receive the coupons until maturity.

If, conversely, something has changed in the background scenario, then it is good to reconsider everything, that is your financial planning in its entirety to adapt it to the new needs.

The important thing is to always move with awareness or stay consciously immobile.

There is no right or wrong behavior – there is your choice based on your life experience and your goals.