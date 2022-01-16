Have you noticed Elisabetta Canalis’ jeans? Soon we will see them everywhere, new trend

Have you noticed the jeans worn by the beautiful Elisabetta Canalis? Soon we will see them everywhere, they are a new trend!

Elisabetta Canalis she is one of the most beautiful and fascinating women in Italy, so much so that not even the Hollywood star George Clooney managed to resist it! But beyond beauty, Canalis also has great style. Her latest Jeans shown on Instagram they have conquered everyone, they are the trend of the moment.

These jeans are truly the hit of the winter season when it comes to fashion and trends. Elisabetta Canalis it is certainly no less than the other fashion icons, in fact, like many others, she decided to wear this indispensable and particular pair of Jeans. She chose to wear them with extreme naturalness during a coffee break where she also took some beautiful photos, then uploaded them to her profile Instagram from 3 million followers. Whether it’s a glamorous moment or a simple break at home, Canalis is always in step with fashion. Are you curious to see these particular Jeans?

Read also Why is Elisabetta Canalis called ‘Little crumb’ on Instagram?

The new trend: Elisabetta Canalis jeans

She paired them with a tight black body with a round neckline, and with a high cut, which reveals a piece of the hips. These baggy jeans with a dark blue wash have a very particular detail. These are two cuts at the height of the hips, which together with the high-cut leotard, discover a very sensual part of her body. Elisabetta Canalis has fully managed to transform two apparently very simple and common garments into a particular and fashionable outfit.

Read also Elisabetta Canalis looks younger and younger: what is her diet and how does she keep fit

She was not the only style icon to wear them, as they also conquered Kim Kardashian who wore them oversized and in leather, paired with a very sexy top, with a deep V-neck. Also our style queen Chiara Ferragni has not been able to give up this trendy garment, also in black leather with white stitching and a body with an equally high-cut cut. The final result of this look so loved by the vip is precisely the sensuality of a part of the body that is often overshadowed. It would seem that the 2000s fashion, with an almost crotch cut pants is finally back!

Read also Elisabetta Canalis, the outfit chosen for the rodeo does not go unnoticed: how much the daring jumpsuit costs

And you have seen these super sexy jeans, would you wear them too?