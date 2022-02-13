Have you received bitcoins? Uber’s CEO says Ride-Sharing could accept encryption in the future if those conditions are met

The head of the world’s leading flight-sharing company says they will likely accept cryptocurrencies as payments in the future.

In a new Bloomberg interview, Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber Says Host Emily Chang said two big factors prevent her from approving digital assets to cover the cost of food prices and delivery.

“Sure it can [happen]. We have conversations all the time.

I think now what we see with Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies is very valuable as a store of value [but] The exchange mechanism is expensive. It’s not good for the environment ”.

Khosrowshahi also says cheaper and greener crypto transactions could lead Uber to take a closer look at digital assets for payments.

“When the trading mechanism becomes cheaper and more environmentally friendly, I think you will see [Uber] Get a little deeper into cryptocurrencies. We look at it totally. Will Uber Accept Cryptocurrency In The Future? Certainly, at some point ”.

Exactly one year ago, Khosrowshahi He said He had no plans to prosecute other companies like Tesla that converted some of their cash holdings into Bitcoin (BTC). He has left open the possibility of accepting cryptocurrencies when he pays for Uber and Uber Eats.

Khosrowshahi was previously CEO of the Expedia travel booking website from 2005 to 2017.

In 2014, Expedia became one of the first companies to accept Bitcoin after partnering with Coinbase to handle payment processing.

Bitcoin is down 3.12% at the time of writing to $ 42,330.

