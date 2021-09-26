Have you recognized this magnetic gaze? Today he is 40 years old and is one of the most desired men

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor known for his roles as The pages of our life, Blue Valentine And La La Land. She has a magnetic gaze and is the dream of many women around the world. But who is Ryan Gosling and how has he changed over time?

Who is Ryan Gosling?

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has enjoyed success in the world of cinema by joining the cast of Mickey Mouse club in 1993. As an adult he starred in the hit film The pages of our life in 2004 and earned an award nomination for Half Nelson And Lars is a girl of his own. Gosling also appeared in Blue Valentine, Crazy, stupid, love, The ides of March And The big bet, among other projects. He received many Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for his portrayal of the jazz pianist in the hit film La La Land, then starring in the science fiction film Blade Runner 2049.

The life of Ryan Gosling

Born on November 12, 1980, Ryan Thomas Gosling grew up in a blue-collar family. One of Sylvester Stallone’s action films influenced the future actor, which he revealed “When I was in first grade I looked First Blood, I filled my purse with steak knives, took them to school and started throwing them at the kids during recess ”. The baby was suspended for this, but has continued to be inspired by the films he saw ever since.

Ryan Gosling had his first big experience in 1993 when he joined the cast of Mickey Mouse Club, a show for children. She sang, danced and acted alongside future stars such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. After the show’s cancellation in 1995, Gosling began working on other television series. He appeared in teen comedies Breaker High from 1997 to 1998, before moving on to other roles. At the age of 17, the young man moved to Los Angeles to play the lead character in the popular teen series Young Hercules.

The beginning of the film career

Her film debut came when she played a minor role in the sports drama The taste of victory – united you win, with Denzel Washington. His big cinematic victory came in 2001 with The Believer. He played a Jewish neo-Nazi in this critically acclaimed film, for which he won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. However, in 2004 he got the leading role in the film The pages of our life, with Rachel McAdams.

In 2006, Gosling received compliments for his role as drug addict teacher in Dan Dunne Half Nelson. The intense and moving performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Always ready to take on ever-changing roles, Gosling played a young prosecutor in Fracture in 2007, alongside Anthony Hopkins. He then starred as a shy, delusional man who bonds with a doll in the offbeat comedy Lars is a girl of his own. For his performance, the actor received a Golden Globe nomination.

Blue Valentine, Crazy Stupid love And Drive

As his career developed, Gosling emerged as both a serious actor and a sex symbol, popular in Hollywood. She proved her great talent when she starred opposite Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine In 2010. The following year Ruan Gosling appeared in three very different types of films. In Crazy stupid love played a quiet gentleman who tries to help a man facing a divorce, before falling in love with a young woman played by Emma Stone. Moving on to a more action-oriented role, she starred in Drive, a film that tells the life of a stuntman who becomes a pilot on the run.

That fall, Ryan Gosling starred with George Clooney in The Ides of March, playing an intelligent press officer and a political expert. Continuing to challenge himself and hone his art, Ryan Gosling also starred with Eva Mendes and Bradley Cooper in Like a thunder, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.

The big bet And La La Land

After starring in the drama Only God forgives, Gosling makes his directorial debut with Lost River in 2014. The film stars Christina Hendricks as a besieged single mom. The following year, the actor starred opposite Christian Bale, Steve Carelle and Brad Pitt The big bet. The film focuses on the real estate bubble that fueled the 2008 financial meltdown. In 2016, the actor was one of the stars of Nice Guys alongside Russell Crowe, then starring and singing alongside Emma Stone in La La Land, which garnered 14 Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. In 2017 he then joined the cast of Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to the famous film with Harrison Ford.

Private life of Ryan Gosling

The actor has worked to promote various social causes, including AIDS research, poverty reduction and animal abuse. He likes to box and make furniture. He is also an established jazz guitarist and singer. Over the years, Gosling has been linked to actresses such as Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams. Since 2011 he has been romantically linked to the co-star of Like a thunder, Eva Mendes. In the summer of 2014 the news came out that the two were expecting their first daughter, born in September. In 2016 the two got married in a secret ceremony.

