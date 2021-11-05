Have you run out of electricity? With this accessory you may not be left on foot

L’reload anxiety and the consequent fear of staying on foot these are two fears that are more than concrete and consolidated in some motorists, despite the fact that the charging infrastructure has made enormous progress and the batteries themselves ensure longer distances than the first models. Perhaps in this regard, a British company has unveiled a one of a kind portable charger, aimed specifically at owners of electric cars who, for some reason, cannot connect to the column.

Known by the name of ZipCharge Go, it’s a suitcase-sized charger that goes on sale from 2022. It has enough capacity to supply an electric car an autonomy of about 30 km which, according to the company, is enough to reach a charging point or allow the return home. Charging with the device takes approx 30 minutes, after which the Go can be plugged into a household socket to be recharged in turn.

While charging, the unit is locked to the car via the Type 2 cable and has both geofencing both device tracking for added security; furthermore, the integrated 4G support allows remote monitoring and scheduling of charges. The power bank, if we can define it that way, also includes an AC / DC inverter for bidirectional charging, similar to the Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality, which allows energy to be stored when market values ​​are low and to be returned to the grid during peak hours.

Although the company has not yet confirmed an exact price for the charger, the outlay by motorists could be comparable to the cost of installing a Type 2 charging station for home use. A monthly rental formula is also planned in the future and certainly in the UK at least at the beginning.