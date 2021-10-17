Have you seen Anne Hathaway’s husband? The resemblance to a great poet of the past and an incredible coincidence reveal an eternal love

There are those who believe in reincarnation. Whether that’s true or not, certainly her husband’s likeness Anne Hathaway with a great, indeed a great English writer it seems almost unreal. The beautiful American actress is happily married to her colleague Adam Shulman, one year older.

Anne Hathaway: Coincidence gives the creeps!

Man boasts a prodigious similarity, bordering on the improbable, with you know who? First clue: it was a playwright. Second: it was English. Third: he lived between the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. Haven’t you got there yet? Oh well, then we mention two of his major works: Hamlet And Romeo and Juliet. Come on, by now you will have understood that we are talking about William Shakespeare!

We almost seem to hear you ask: how is it possible to say that Adam Shulman remembers the legendary considerably Bard of Avon? Sure, then the photos not only did they not exist, they were not even remotely conceived. The first dark room, in fact, it dates back to August 19, 1893 and, if you consider that the “good” William left us on April 23, 1616, you will agree with us …

However, there have been portraits, all painted after the author’s disappearance. But the singular fact is that, incredible as it is, Shakespeare himself had one wife named… Anne Hathaway! In one of his famous sonnets the divine poet wrote to his love to ensure that aother her had life so that its beauty would continue to flourish.

However, the differences are many. William Shakespeare married Anne in his Stratford-upon-Avon, when he had 18 years; she was eight years older (unlike the Hollywood couple) and she was pregnant of the first of their three children. They remained married a lifetime, although he often stayed in London to stage his plays. And, from time to time, he peeked out to see his family members again.

