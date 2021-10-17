News

Have you seen Anne Hathaway’s husband? The resemblance to a great poet of the past and an incredible coincidence reveal an eternal love

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

There are those who believe in reincarnation. Whether that’s true or not, certainly her husband’s likeness Anne Hathaway with a great, indeed a great English writer it seems almost unreal. The beautiful American actress is happily married to her colleague Adam Shulman, one year older.

Anne Hathaway: Coincidence gives the creeps!

William Shakespeare and Adam Shulman

Man boasts a prodigious similarity, bordering on the improbable, with you know who? First clue: it was a playwright. Second: it was English. Third: he lived between the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. Haven’t you got there yet? Oh well, then we mention two of his major works: Hamlet And Romeo and Juliet. Come on, by now you will have understood that we are talking about William Shakespeare!

We almost seem to hear you ask: how is it possible to say that Adam Shulman remembers the legendary considerably Bard of Avon? Sure, then the photos not only did they not exist, they were not even remotely conceived. The first dark room, in fact, it dates back to August 19, 1893 and, if you consider that the “good” William left us on April 23, 1616, you will agree with us …

Loading...
Advertisements

However, there have been portraits, all painted after the author’s disappearance. But the singular fact is that, incredible as it is, Shakespeare himself had one wife named… Anne Hathaway! In one of his famous sonnets the divine poet wrote to his love to ensure that aother her had life so that its beauty would continue to flourish.

Anne Hathaway with partner Adam Shulman

However, the differences are many. William Shakespeare married Anne in his Stratford-upon-Avon, when he had 18 years; she was eight years older (unlike the Hollywood couple) and she was pregnant of the first of their three children. They remained married a lifetime, although he often stayed in London to stage his plays. And, from time to time, he peeked out to see his family members again.

Read also Did you recognize it? She was Ryan Gosling’s ideal woman, left behind a superhero and has a natural talent for seducing villains

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
776
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
645
News

Cinema, all films out in October
606
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
552
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
495
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
432
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
416
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
392
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
344
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top