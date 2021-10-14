News

Have you seen Ben Whishaw’s husband? He is a composer and the actor called his coming out a “difficult” experience.

Posted on
At the 2019 Emmy Awards, actor Ben Whishaw gave everyone a really sweet moment during his thank you speech for the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Miniseries. During her speech, she thanked her husband Mark Bradshaw for “his love and support” and especially for “keeping him sane”. But who is Mark besides Ben’s husband?

Ben Whishaw: a love affair with composer Mark Bradshaw

ben whishaw, cinematographe.it

Mark is a successful film and television composer. It was in fact Bradshaw’s musical career that let the two get to know each other. In 2009, the composer turned to the soundtrack of Bright Star, a costumed love story in which Whishaw played the role of Keats. The two immediately found themselves in tune during the shoot. Three years later they decided to solidify their love with a civil union, although they have only spoken publicly about their relationship since 2013, as they have always wanted to keep their relationship private, as the actor himself put it: “I don’t see why we have to talk about it publicly, why do it all in the public eye.”

Broadshaw is originally from Australia and studied music in Sydney, then moved to London to work in the world of cinema. He has worked for several international films, including British, Welsh and Australian. For the moment his projects are much more discreet, about which very little is known. Among the biggest and most recent projects we remember the latest film by James Bond, starring Daniel Craig. Broadshaw has also composed music for A passionate woman, The lake, Top of the Lake: China Girl and movies like Resistance the daughter.

