Have you seen Britney Spears naked?

American pop star Britney Spears celebrated her “liberation” by posting photos of her.

Britney Spears (Getty images)

The famous pop star Britney Spears, who is now 39 years old, posted a series of photos in which appears completely naked. She is currently on vacation on a Pacific island with her boyfriend, ed posted a long sequence of shots that portray her without veils and leave very little room for imagination. He did it to celebrate the “freedom” found after about 13 years from the bonds that bound her to her father.

In the past the singer had had a terrible period of depression, in which she had let herself go to attitudes that were not really appropriate and to almost daily abuse with alcohol and drugs. The man had then been cleared by the court to hire the legal protection of the daughter’s assets, and from here arose a series of interminable quarrels and misunderstandings. Today the worst seems to have been put behind us, and the star appears to have recovered to an optimal state of mental health.

Britney Spears posts completely nude photos: fans are in raptures

Britney Spears as a young man (Getty Images)

So finally Britney Spears finds freedom, after the father was discharged from his position as legal guardian. The photos posted portray her completely without veils, a symbolic way to get rid of all constraints. Songwriter, dancer, actress and stylist, Britney is one of the most awarded artists in the history of pop music, with Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music, 6 MTV Video Music Awards and 4 World Music Awards.

It also entered for 13 times in the Guinness Book of World Records, and a star was dedicated to her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Among his greatest hits are “Baby one more time”, “Crazy” and “Oops i did it again”. It is much loved also and above all for its undoubted beauty, and now finally his millions of fans can rub their eyes. If you want to take a look at the other photos as well, simply go to his Instagram profile.

