Have you seen Cameron Diaz’s house? It is located in Beverly Hills but it seems immersed in an enchanted forest

Cameron Diaz she is one of the most loved women, especially for the brilliant career she brings behind her. Gossip has always adored her, especially when it comes to the details of her private life. Among these is certainly his beautiful home, which many have had the pleasure of appreciating. Here is some information about it.

Beverly Hills: Cameron Diaz’s home

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, her husband since 2015, in December 2019 they decided to buy and renovate a beautiful house in Beverly Hills. The house, paid for the beauty of 20.8 million dollars, inside presence 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, but the structure is not quite what one would expect from a house in this city.

Obviously everyone knows that Beverly Hills is one of the most popular areas among the most famous in Hollywood and this makes it a particularly glamorous area to live in. Precisely for this reason, it style of the houses is usually very modern and elegant, but Cameron Diaz decided she wanted to put a touch of it wild: the whole structure is surrounded by a green which gives a scary setting.

L’indoor instead, it reflects the standards of local houses: modern and elegant, just like the actress. The wooden flooring is also accompanied by furniture and finishes of the same material and this is interspersed with extremely glamorous furniture, such as white sofas and mahogany wood cabinets.

There kitchen it is separate from the dining room, but is equally elegant. A central island in white wood helps to make the environment extremely elegant, like the whole house on the other hand. Next to the island we see a smaller table, while the large one for dinners with friends is located in the adjacent room.

There bedroom main is spectacular: all in black and white, with some shades of gray, with a beautiful fireplace with a marble cornice in the center. Finally, a spectacular French window creates the entrance to the terrace connected to the room. In short, they could not have made a more elegant house!

