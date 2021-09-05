Have you seen Cameron Diaz’s husband? He is a musician, he has a twin brother and thanks to him the actress wanted to become a mother

Cameron Diaz we all know her as one of the most beautiful and successful women in the world of international show business, followed by millions of people all over the world. Her husband, on the other hand, is a man a little more reserved and less known than her, but he is certainly a lucky person, having managed to steal the heart of one of the most envied women in the world. That’s who it is.

Benji Madden: that’s who Cameron Diaz’s husband is

Born on March 11 of 1979 to Waldford, Benji Madden he is actually a very well known and appreciated musician throughout the United States in particular. Member of the pop group Good Charlotte, Madden is known for taking part in singles that are highly regarded and felt by the public at home like I Just Wanna Live, single released in 2004, which sees him working alongside his twin brother, who is the first voice of the band.

Behind the man’s surname there is a somewhat troubled story. We know that both he and his brother were registered with the surname of Combs, that is the paternal one, but both decided to change it to Madden, maternal surname, when the father abandoned them alone 16 years, leaving them alone with their mother. That year, in which everything changed, was certainly decisive for him, since he started playing there guitar, a tool that really took him to the top in life.

Upon graduation, his mother gives the twins a trip around the USA, which allows them to also look around at work. As for private life, we know that before marrying Cameron Diaz, the man had an affair with the beautiful Paris Hilton, but then the heart took him elsewhere. In fact, in the 2015 he married his current wife and their first and only daughter was born from this marriage Raddix Madden.

