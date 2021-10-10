Have you seen Dan Stevens’ wife? She is a jazz singer and is not afraid of her bestial side

Dan Stevens, British actor born in 1982, adopted by two teachers, had a rather rebellious childhood and adolescence: he was in fact suspended several times and was involved in numerous protections against the establishment, at the same time as he approached the theater starting to act on the stage. The meeting with Peter Hall and joining his company bring Dan Steven to the attention of the film industry. Starting with miniseries, both television and radio, on the British body BBC Radio 4, the turning point came in 2010 when he was chosen to play Matthew Crawley in the famous TV series Downton Abbey. Since that time, the actor’s popularity has continued to rise: he acts in The fifth power, The Guest And A night at the museum – The Pharaoh’s Secret, until 2017 with the role of the Beast in the live action The beauty and the Beast, with Emma Watson, which which finally achieves fame and success.

Dan Stevens’ wife

Later Dan Stevens films include March for freedom, Dickens – The man who invented Christmas, Lucy in the Sky, The call of the forest, The Rental and Eternals. On the small screen he is the protagonist of the TV series Legion, centered on the character of David Hall, of the MCU. Married with Susie Hariet and father of 3 children, he and his wife met in 2006 while performing in different theaters in England: he was engaged in The Romans in Britain, while she was acting in a musical. It was love at first sight and 3 years later the couple got married in Sussex. Jazz singer and later singing teacher, daughter of an actress, she has also acted in some film productions. “Sam lucky to be married to someone who fully understands what I do“, Said Stevens during an interview”She is totally in tune with the actor’s life“. The two are, in fact, often undisputed protagonists of the red carpet at the premieres of some films, where they are photographed in casual, elegant, solid color, but also colorful and lively clothes.

