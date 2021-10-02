Have you seen Denzel Washington’s wife? They fell in love on the set, have been together for a lifetime and have given him four children

They met on the set of the TV movie Wilma in 1977 and married over the next decade. Pauletta Pearson (70), wife of Denzel Washington is an American actress primarily known for her roles in Philadelphia, Antwone Fisher And Steps. She is the sister of actress Rita Pearson, who has also starred in films with Denzel. The couple has four children: John David, Katia and twins Olivia and Malcolm.

John David was a football player but pursued a career as an interpreter and worked in BlacKkKlansman, Ballers And Tenet. Likewise, Olivia he followed in the footsteps of his parents, with a part obtained The Butler – A butler at the White House by Lee Daniels.

Pauletta Pearson and Denzel Washington: a rare love story

Pauletta and Denzel began dating in the late 1970s and married in 1983. Ad Access Hollywood he confessed to having done it several times proposal because his partner had refused it and they both agreed that several attempts were needed. The Hollywood star received the fateful “yes” to the third chance. Vows were renewed in South Africa in 1995, with a ceremony officiated by cleric Desmond Tutu.

Also in statements released to the press, Pauletta Pearson explained that she lives with the same man for decades. He sees its ups and downs. He sees the part of it sad. He knows every aspect of it. Denzel knows that he finds in her as a wife stability. This makes it strong, regardless of whether you decide to put it to good use or not.

In a society where relationships often tend to end quickly, and where constant changes are the order of the day, fortunately there are long-lived stories that fuel hopes inimperturbability feelings.

