Have you seen Dwayne Johnson’s mom? He works in the world of wrestling and loves his grandchildren madly

On several occasions Dwayne Johnson thanked her mother for being one source of inspiration. In 2018 he gave her a new home for Christmas and shared the news on her official Instagram page. Already from these details we can perfectly understand the attachment of the famous action movie star, and former wrestling wrestler, to the woman. Her name is Ata Johnson and now we tell you its story.

Dwayne Johnson: the story of the mother, Ata Johnson

Ata Johnso was born Feagaimaleata Fitisemanu Maivia the October 25, 1948 in Hawaai, in the United States. He comes adopted by the Samoan-American professional wrestler Peter Maivia, when he marries his mother Ophelia. From an early age she came into contact with wrestling as she was born into a family of wrestlers.

Eventually, he falls in love with Rocky Johnson after meeting him in a meeting, where he was paired with his brother Peter Maivia Jr. Despite the disapproval of the father figure, she married Rocky Johnson in 1970. The May 2, 1972 Dwayne Johnson arrives, a blessing from heaven, a child destined for greatness.

Ata Johnson does her own television debut in 1996, on the occasion of an episode of the weekly show WWE Monday Night Raw. So, participate in Wrestlemania 2000, the sixteenth edition of the most important event of the discipline, held at the Honder Center in Anaheim, California.

On 10 May 2002 he appears as a guest in the popular Late Show with David Letterman. In 2004 he recounts his son, Dwayne Johnson, in a documentary series entitled Biography.

In 2009 he appears in one of the episodes of the TV series Tagata Pacifika. He continues to see himself in different shows WWE Which Survivor Series, Wrestlemania XXVIII, Wrestlemania XXX And Smackdown Live. In 2016 he lends his voice to a docu-film, entitled The Last Matai.

After divorcing Rocky Johnson in 2003, she decided not to remarry, focused on raising her own grandchildren: Simone Alexandra, Tiana Gia and Jasmine Johnson. He currently lives in You love me, in Florida, where, supported by her son Dwayne Johnson, leads a comfortable lifestyle.

