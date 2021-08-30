Have you seen Eva Green’s twin sister? She produces wines in Tuscany and is very attached to the actress

Eva Green, French actress and model, born in 1980, known for films such as The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven from Ridley Scott And Casino Royale from Martin Campbell, followed by The Golden Compass, Sin City, Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children, Dumbo, Proxima and for the tv series Penny Dreadful, was named the 20th Sexiest Woman in the World and in 2005 won a BAFTA for Best Emerging Actress for Casino Royale. Born in Paris, the daughter of an actress and grandson of a composer, the actress dropped out of school at 16 to pursue an acting career. His beginnings date back to the early 2000s on the London stages where he studied acting, but his debut on the big screen is in the film The Dreamers. Bernanrdo Bertolucci, a role that both her agent and the Green family advised against accepting for fear that her career would suffer the same fate that fell to Maria Schneider after Last tango in Paris, considering precisely the full nude scenes present in The Dreamers. But for Green since that film in 2003, her career has been on the rise. Eva Green also has a twin sister named Johanne called Joy who lives in Italy.

Joy Green: Eva Green’s twin wine producer

Born on July 6, 1980 in the French capital, Joy Green has a farm in Tuscany, in Bolgheri, where she produces wine with her Italian husband Niccolò Marzichi. From the name Le Crocine, the company has numerous social profiles, in particular on Instagram, where Eva Green often appears in the posts who, in addition to her passion for cooking and insects, also has it for wine and for her family with he loves to spend afternoons in the vineyards of his sister’s estate. The company, according to Joy Green’s husband, since it was founded in 2012, is booming and business is constantly increasing.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also Does Eva Green have a partner? Everything we know about the love life of the charming actress