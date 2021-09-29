Have you seen Jennifer Lawrence’s brothers? As a child they tormented her, thanks to them she learned to be strong and a detail makes the actress the only family

He made his big screen debut in 2008 with the film The Poker House, after making a few appearances on television series. Since 2011, within a few years, she has become one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. In his career he has won an Oscar out of four nominations, three Golden Globes, a BAFTA and two SAGs. Jennifer Lawrence is best known for two roles: that of Katniss Everdeen in the saga of Hunger Games and Mystica in the saga of X-Men. But have you ever seen his brothers? Let’s find out who they are and what they do in life!

Who are Jennifer Lawrence’s brothers?

Jennifer Lawrence has two older brothers, Well And Blaine. The former is a managing partner of the Louisville Geek, an information technology company, while the latter owns and operates the summer camp that his mother Karen founded and titled HI-HO. The actress, during a guest at the The Graham Norton Show, revealed that her siblings were really terrible during her childhood because she was the only one “Sissy” of the family. In fact, Jennifer Lawrence is still the only female of her paternal lineage after 50 years of male only.

