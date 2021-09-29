Have you seen Jennifer Lawrence’s husband? He’s a gallery owner, they got married in secret and it’s all thanks to the actress’s best friend

Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar-winning actress for the film Bright side, when she was just 22, she first appeared on the small screen at the age of 17, starring 2 years later in The Poker House And The Burning Plain, successfully presented at the 65th Venice Film Festival and, in 2010, in A cold winter, a performance for which she was acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, receiving her first Academy Award nomination. Increasing popularity with the role in the saga of Hunger Games, after the Oscar in 2013, the actress has become one of the most requested and appreciated in Hollywood, starring in the saga of X-Men, in American Hustle, Joy, Mother! and in Red Sparrow. After a few brief relationships with personalities like the actor Nicholas Hoult, the musician Chris Martin and the director Darren Aronofsky, who won Lawrence’s heart in 2018 was Cooke Maroney, with whom the actress married in October 2019.

Cooke Maroney has won the heart of Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence

Born in 1985, Jennifer Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maroney, is an art gallery owner and manages Gladstone 64, a well-known and famous gallery based in Manhattan. After a course of studies in art history at New York University and starting his own business, the art expert Maroney met Lawrence in 2018, thanks to Laura Simpson, best friend of the actress who, she later confessed, very much hoped that something could be born between them, so it was not accidental to let them meet. In fact, it seems that it was love at first sight, because shortly after the two began dating and after 1 year they got married after 8 months of engagement.

Lawrence had been waiting for a long time to find the right person, who wanted to spend the rest of her life with her and start a family, a desire that the actress had always had. Their wedding was at the center of the most famous gossip magazines and attracted the attention of the media, both for the number of guests, which was around 150, and for the presence of stars such as Adele And Emma Stone. Cooke Maroney was completely foreign to the world of Hollywood before meeting Jennifer Lawrence and still cares a lot about his privacy, in fact he is completely absent on social media.

