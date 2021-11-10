Have you seen Julia Roberts’ half-sister? She committed suicide and blamed the actress for her depression

Julia Roberts, born in 1967, Oscar-winning actress for Erin Brockovich and winner of numerous awards, she began to gain popularity in 1989 with Steel flowers, a performance for which he was also nominated for an Academy Awards. Notoriety and fame then increased with the performance in Pretty Woman, passing from Hook to The Pelican Report, from My best friend’s Wedding to Notting Hill, until 2001 when, in fact, for Erin Brokovichin addition to the Oscar, the actress also obtained a Golden Globe, a BAFTA award and a Sreen Actors Guild Award, thus being consecrated as an international star. Among his films are also remembered Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Mona Lisa Smile, Eat, pray, love, snow-white, The secret of his eyes, Ben is Back and, particularly popular, also the TV series Homecoming. Daughter of Betty Lou And Walter Grady, Julia Roberts has a brother and a sister, both actors, and also had a half-sister, Nancy Motes, killed in 2014.

Nancy Motes and the hatred of Julia Roberts

Lucy and I would give anything to be in Nancy’s arms just one more time. We are the only real family Nancy ever had. pic.twitter.com/jXY0vd6CqP – John Dilbeck (@JohnBDilbeck) December 19, 2014

Julia Roberts’ cold relations with her brother Eric, later recovered, and with Nancy, are not to be considered a surprise, but certainly the public accusations of Motes against her sister, in the past, have shocked audiences and fans, including is deployed and who has never wanted to comment. Nancy Motes suffered from depression and committed suicide at the age of 37. Nancy Motes has always blamed her sister for her problems, claiming that she was the cause of all her suffering. These are not statements present only in the farewell letters of Nancy, the same boyfriend of the Motes, John Dilbeck, put the causes of depression and suicide on Julia Roberts. Nancy Motes is known for never having had an idyllic relationship with her sister and for having attacked her on social media in the past. Nancy has always felt overwhelmed by the weight of Roberts’ fame and popularity. “My mother and my so-called half-sisters will have nothing but the memory of being the ones who dragged me into the deepest depression I have ever experienced.“, Nancy Motes had previously written on social media. “So my sister said that with all the friends and fans she has, she doesn’t need any more love. Why be a fan of such a cruel person? She’s not even good as an actress. It is a shame to receive more support from others than from your own family. I can’t wait to officially belong to another family!“. It is said that in the farewell letters sent to Julia, her mother and her boyfriend, whose contents have always been kept hidden, Motes herself has hinted that the causes of her gesture were attributable to several people. Julia Roberts, after learning of her sister’s death in February 2014, canceled her participation in that year’s Oscars and never publicly spoke about Nancy again, a subject she refused to mention even before.

