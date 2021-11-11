Have you seen Leonardo DiCaprio’s half-brother? He’s a former drug addict, he hasn’t spoken to him in years, but it inspired him to become an actor

Leonardo Dicaprio, Oscar-winning actor, producer and well-known activist, is one of the most loved and appreciated actors of his generation. A growing career that began when he was very young has led him to be one of the greatest performers internationally and a real Hollywood star in a short time. From TV commercials to TV series that have launched many other actors, Parents in blue jeans, the turning point for DiCaprio came in 1994 with Happy birthday Mr. Grape and then in 1997 with Titanic and world fame. Working with directors such as Danny Boyle, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Quentin Tarantino, the big hits of the actor range from Try to catch me to The Departed – Good and Evil, from Shutter Island to Inception, from Django Unchained to The Wolf of Wall Street, up to the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role with The Revenant, and the most recent Once upon a time in… Hollywood. Son of George DiCaprio And Irmelin Indenbirken, the two separated when Leonardo was still small and he will go to live with his mother. George DiCaprio later met Peggy, father of Adam Farrar, who would soon become a real brother to Leonardo.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Farrar: from solid bond to profound detachment

Adam Farrar, born in 1971, grandson of the actor Stanley Farrar, was the son of Michael Anthony, but following the separation of his parents, he grew up with George DiCaprio beside him. Her mother Peggy Ann Farrar joined a theater group and it was there that she met George for the first time, accompanied by little Leonardo. Married shortly thereafter, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Farrar became step siblings and their relationship went far beyond a blood bond. They were often together, played together, went on vacation together, played sports together and each was able to support the other. It was Adam in particular who brought Leonardo DiCaprio closer to acting. Adam was older and began appearing in commercials and minor TV series. Leonardo DiCaprio became interested in that world, seeing what his older brother was doing. “He hated school and when he saw that I was earning well and knew that you could be educated on set, he asked to be able to too.“Declared the brother.

Although they then went their separate ways, they lived together and actively participated in the world of Hollywood, until their brother was swept away by the whirlwind of drugs. In the 1990s, at the age of 28, Adam Farrar was arrested for attempted murder and threats, but managed to avoid jail, with a bail set at one million dollars. Again arrested and charged with drug possession, stalking, theft, sexual harassment, drunk driving and domestic violence, Farrar has been sober since 2013 and now, along with his partner, struggles to regain custody of his daughter. He and Leonardo DiCaprio haven’t heard from each other in years and the actor doesn’t answer his calls. “I don’t want anything from my brother, but I’m the only brother he has. I only want it in my life“Said Farrar during an interview.

