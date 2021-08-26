News

Have you seen Macaulay Culkin’s sister? He lost his life in a tragic accident but thanks to his brother’s moving tribute he will live on

Posted on
The star of Mom I missed the plane, Macaulay Culkin, discovered what it means to be a parent when, in April 2021, longtime girlfriend Brenda Song made him father for the first time. Born in Los Angeles, the little boy, a boy, bears the name of a person to whom the actor was particularly attached, lost in tragic circumstances.

Macaulay Culkin: the sad loss of his sister

Dakota Culkin smiling

We are talking about the late sister Dakota, died in a car accident in 2008. He only had 29 years old. It was the poor girl’s own family who made the announcement, in a press release asking for time and space to process the terrible mourning.

According to what he wrote AND! News, Macaulay Culkin’s sister came invested from a moving vehicle. As she walked on the sidewalk a vehicle ran over her, leaving her no way out. A fatality that, of course, left one on the former child prodigy of the silver screen deep scar. And the name given to the firstborn is the clearest demonstration of this.

Macaulay Culkin and the former Disney Channel star have started hang out in 2017, after they met on the set of the film Changeland, where they both starred. The couple lives together and has three cats – Apple, Dude and Santa – and a fish – Cinnamon. In a cover story by Esquire 2020 Culkin was confident he felt ready to have children.

Macaulay Culkin Cinematographe.it

Macaulay Culkin has had an affair with in the past Mila Kunis, which lasted five years, until 2006. Even earlier he had married his colleague Rachel Milner in 1998, but the separation took place as early as 2000 with the divorce papers signed in 2002.

The couple expressed pure happiness following the birth of baby Dakota, the culmination of a strong and sincere bond.

