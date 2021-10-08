Have you seen Matt Damon’s wife? At the base of the longevity of their relationship there is a strict but very simple rule

Actor, screenwriter and producer, Matt Damon he is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Interpreter of numerous films and different genres, over the years she has worked with directors of the caliber of Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and many others. Great friend of Ben Affleck, whom he has known since they were 10 and with whom he won the 1997 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay by Will Hunting – Rebel genius, Matt Damon is particularly known for many parts, among the best known that of Jason Bourne in the series of films The Bourne, those in the films Mr. Ripley’s talent, Dogma, Save Private Ryan, Ocean’s Eleven, The Departed – Good and Evil, Invictus – The invincible, The Grit, Contagion, Survivor – The Martian, Suburbicon, Le Mans ’66 and, the most recent, The Last Duel.

Matt Damon’s wife

Loading... Advertisements

After a brief engagement with Winona Ryder from 1998 to 2000, on December 9, 2005 Matt Damon married Argentina Luciana Barroso. Both very reserved about their private lives, Matt Damon’s wife is famous for never giving an interview and for being able to keep a low profile in the Hollywood world, considering however that she does not work in the entertainment world so the media does. they question more about the longevity of the marriage with the actor than about the personal sphere of the wife. Met in a Miami bar by chance while filming Brothers for the skin, Luciana Barroso worked as a bartender, Matt Damon only needed to see her and eight years later they were married with 4 children, three with Damon, plus Barroso’s daughter, Alexia, from a previous relationship. “Luciana and I have a two-week rule, we try not to exceed 15 days to stay away”Declared the actor. “I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soul mate. I don’t like being away from her“.

Read also Who is Ludovica Martino? Biography, career and private life of the seductive actress from Lovely Boy