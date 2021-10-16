Have you seen Meryl Streep’s children? Some are practically identical to their mother and have inherited the same passion for cinema as her

Meryl Streep, one of the best and most beloved actresses of recent times, 3 times Oscar winner, with a record of 21 nominations in total, is the second most awarded actress in the history of the Academy Awards. Interpreter of films through 5 decades and protagonist of films such as The hunter, My Africa, The house of the spirits, The Hours, The bridges of Madison County, The devil wears Prada, The Manchurian Candidate, Julie & Julia, Oh Mama!, The Iron Lady, and many others, she has been married to for 43 years Don Gummer, and they have four children, that’s who the members of the Gummer family are and what they do.

The Gummer sons of star Meryl Streep

The four children with Don Gummer are Henry, born in 1979, Mamie, born in 1983, Grace, born in 1986 and Louisa in 1991, all very similar and well known in the entertainment and show business. Henry, 41, is a well-known musician, known by the name of Henry Wolfe. After studying acting at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York, he devoted himself entirely to music which is and always will be, as he himself declared, a passion that gives him enormous satisfaction.

Henry Wolfe Gummer

Henry Wolfe was part of an indie pop band, Bravo Silva, releasing their first solo song in 2009, and the single Stop the Train featured in the soundtrack of Julia & Julia. After the band disbanded, he moved to Los Angeles where he grew up, from New York, starting to produce his first records. Among the best known and positively received by important music criticism magazines, the album Linda Vista of 2011 and Asilomar of 2015. Henry Wolfe has also appeared in numerous films such as Lying, The Wait And Wolfe with an E in addition to a small role in The Good Shepherd.

Mamie Gummer

Mamie Gummer, 37, is instead a full-time actress and her debut dates back to 1986, when she starred in Heartburn, together with his mother, playing his daughter, just 20 months old, credited in the credits with the name of Natalie Stern. It was then 20 years before Mamie returned to the big screen with The Hoax, next to Richard Gere. The following year, it was 2007, he landed a starring role in Evening where he played the young version of a character played by his mother. Again the protagonist of a product for the small screen, of the HBO miniseries John Adams, has worked with directors such as Ang Lee And Steven Soderbergh. She also appeared in the third season of True Detective in the role of Lucy Purcell, mother of the two missing children around whom the plot of the show revolves.

Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer, also an actress, has played, like Mamie, many times the younger version of her mother, including the well-known and acclaimed The house of the spirits. After this small role in 1993, he returned to the big screen in 2011 with Larry Crowne from Tom Hanks, also participating in a remake of Arcadia on Broadway, earning a Theater World Award. Grace then starred in many TV series such as The Newsroom, Extant, American Horror Story: Freak Show And The Hot Zone.

Louisa Gummer

Louisa Gummer, Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter, 29, is a model who still has a passion for acting. He participated in a Dior campaign and after finishing his studies at the Yale School of Drama he began working in the theater participating in numerous performances, including a version of Romeo and Juliet in 2019. The same year he made his television debut in the historical drama The Gilded Age, with the cast also Christine Baranski And Cynthia Nixon.

