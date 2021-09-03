Have you seen Mila Kunis’ husband? He suffered the death of his girlfriend, he broke Demi Moore’s heart but is now a happy father

Mila Kunis, Ukrainian actress, model and naturalized American voice actress, is the protagonist of one of the most famous and appreciated love stories of all time. She and her current husband and father of her children compete as Hollywood’s most loved couple with Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively, also wrapped in a certain dose of romance. The actress famous for her roles in films The black Swan, Bed friends, Ted, Bad Moms – Very bad moms and for being the voice of Meg in the animated series Family Guy, made his small-screen debut at the age of 12, arriving at the age of 14 to join the regular cast of the sitcom That ’70’s ​​Show. And it was on the set of this children’s series that Mila Kunis met the co-star Ashton Kutcher, 19 years old known for his modeling career and recently Calvin Klein testimonial.

The story between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The two teenagers played respectively Mila Kunis, Jackie and Ashton Kutcher, Michael, characters who will have a relationship over the course of the series. Apparently the young Kunis already had a crush on Ashton at the time, but it was a brief and fleeting love affair, which turned into a friendship for the two. The two have in fact been colleagues and best friends for many years, 16 to be exact, both struggling with other important marriages and relationships, including a tragedy that affected Kutcher’s life who lost his girlfriend. Ashley Ellerin, killed in her Hollywood home in 2001. The spark, after a relationship between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, defined by themselves, as brother and sister, should be shot at the 2012 Golden Globes, considering that shortly after the two began to dating, living together and then getting married in 2015. In 2014 they also welcomed their first daughter and in 2016 the couple’s second child was born. Mila Kunis confessed that at the selections for That ’70 Show he falsified his age to participate, as producers demanded majority age. Considering that she achieved popularity with her performance and met her best friend and future husband on set, that little lie turned out to be the best she could tell.

