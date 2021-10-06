Have you seen Natalie Portman’s house? Each room has a breathtaking view and reveals that the actress is not afraid of drafts at all!

Natalie Portman is defined by everyone as not only an idol in the field of cinema, but also a real idol in life. The actress is very followed by many in the audience at home and this makes her one of the characters that attracts the most curiosity. Here is some information about his home and his furniture choices.

Santa Barbara, California: Natalie Portman’s home

When people ask you to imagine a modern style house, you often think of all those structured houses with large windows and almost minimal furniture, but Natalie Portman has certainly outdone herself. It was the architect who set up the design of this terrifying house Barton Myers.

Seeing it already from the outside you understand the magnificence of the place: the house is almost completely made of glass around the entire perimeter of the walls. This is a particular choice, certainly not the best to guarantee the much acclaimed privacy, but the effect is really crazy. Despite the transparency of the structure, we also see a nice amount of greenery all around, which certainly helps. The house has an area of ​​approx 370 square meters, plus obviously all the outside.

Getting to know the inside of the house is not at all complicated: just start from the outside to look inside. Undoubtedly stands out among all the various rooms sitting room: a sofa and 4 armchairs are placed around a low wooden table and, on the side, we see the wooden dining table with matching chairs. The chandeliers are elegant and particular, but among other things you immediately notice the actress’s passion for carpets: there are 2 of them in the room.

Loading... Advertisements

Equally modern and elegant is also the kitchen, which in fact is divided from the rest of the house only by a very thin wall. The actress’s house could be defined almost completely open space, for this very reason. In the kitchen, in addition to the appliances for culinary use, we also see an island with stools in front of the stove. And

Also there bedroom it is exposed to the outside gaze, thanks to the large window that exposes the room to light. The furniture follows the same reasoning as the other rooms in the house. Next to the main bed we see a bathroom inside the room, equipped with a beautiful, almost old-fashioned bathtub. Finally, in front of the bed, there is also a small wooden desk.

To conclude, let’s see the back garden with a beautiful outdoor fireplace made of very special stones that give an amazing optical effect. In front of this, there is a beautiful coffee table with matching chairs. An amazing effect.

Read also Have you seen Bill Pullman’s house? The way he remodeled this 1917 building is truly astounding