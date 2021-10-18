Have you seen Nicolas Cage’s uncle and cousin? The first has made the history of cinema, she is successfully following in the footsteps of her father

If we said that Nicolas Cage is the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola and cousin of Sofia Coppola, you may not believe it, yet it is. His real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, he has Italian origins and his father is the brother of the famous director Francis Ford Coppola, who launched his nephew into the world of cinema, who starred for the first time in 1983 in Rusty the savage, directed by his uncle.

Francis Ford Coppola is undoubtedly one of the best directors in the history of cinema, along with some of his colleagues such as Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg. Among the best films that can boast his direction we remember the trilogy de The Godfather, which has become a real cinematic cult. We also have Apocalypse now; Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Tucker, a man and his dream. The director and screenwriter, along his career, has won six Oscars, for Patton, steel general, The Godfather, The Godfather – Part II, and the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 2011.

And when it is said that the apple never falls too far from the tree it is really true. Francis’ daughter Sofia Coppola seems to have absorbed all of her father’s talent, putting it into practice with many unforgettable films. After acting in some films directed by his father and beyond, he made his directorial debut with the film The garden of virgin suicides, which has achieved international success since its first arrival in the hall. He certainly couldn’t have wished for a better career start. The success then continues also with the following films, which are Lost in translation – love translated; Marie Antoinette; Somewhere; Bling ring; A very murray Christmas; The deception And On the rocks.

