Have you seen Rihanna’s boyfriend? He called her “the love of my life” and a missing tattoo confirms the commitment between the two

She is one of the most famous and loved singers in the world. Over the course of his career he has sold over sixty million albums, 215 million digital tracks of which 100 million within US borders alone. In 2019 she turned out to be the female artist with an estimated assets of around 600 million dollars. We are talking about her: Robyn Rihanna Fenty, simply known as Rihanna. After several relationships that ended badly, the singer and actress found love in the last months of 2020. Let’s find out who her new flame is!

Who is Rihanna’s boyfriend?

After the end of the relationship with the Saudi entrepreneur Hassan Jameel, Rihanna has been romantically linked with the rapper since the end of 2020 ASAP Rocky. Born in New York – in the Harlem neighborhood – on October 3, 1988, his real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. He made his music debut in 2011 with the acclaimed mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A $ AP, which was followed by the first studio album LONG.LIVE.A $ AP, published January 15, 2013. In addition to being a rapper, Rocky is also a music video director.

Loading... Advertisements

Fans of the couple have noticed on Rihanna’s body there is no longer a tattoo that leads back to one of her exes, namely Drake. The tattoo – located on the left ankle – depicted a shark. Rihanna decided to replace it with a rich new motif that hugs the star’s ankle. ASAP Rocky recently stated that Rihanna is the love of her life.