Have you seen Rihanna’s houses? From Barbados to London, here are all the abodes of the queen of pop

Rihanna she has come a long way… With a glittering career spanning over 15 years as a chart-topping musician and more recently as an entrepreneur, there is nothing to be surprised at having so many properties.

In October 2013, he bought one on the islands Barbados, his country of origin. Located on the seafront of One Sandy Line, the luxurious mansion features five elegantly furnished bedrooms, each overlooking the Carribean Sea, five bathrooms with a modern design and an ultra-technological kitchen.

Rihanna: the villa in Barbados

Outside a fantastic flowered garden, with attention to detail, a large swimming pool and numerous verandas with panoramic views, ideal for relaxing. The property, which is located inside a five star resort, however, offers several additional comforts, including: car rental service with personal driver, highly qualified instructors for the practice of water sports and safety guaranteed 24 hours a day. real estate purchase it is definitely out of reach for mere mortals, having paid well for it 22 million dollars.

Hollywood

In the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, for the “modest” sum of 6.8 million dollars Rihanna has secured a fabulous accommodation in the hills of Sunset Trip. Built in 1923, it has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, for a total of 660 square meters, and has been completely renovated.

They add one cinema room with large screen, a fully equipped gym, a game room and a guest house. Arched doors And high ceilings lead to the master suite featuring a fireplace, living room and bathroom with spa. However, the best part is the outside with a large garden and an infinity pool complete with a jacuzzi.

London

Following the relationship ended with the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna has also put the London palace up for sale, available at an incredible amount of 32 million pounds. The gated villa includes two entire floors for entertaining guests, a media room, six bathrooms and a private gym.

Located close to St John’s Wood tube and the open spaces of Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill, the property also guarantees a easy access to the boutiques along St John’s Wood High Street and Finchley Road. With a glitzy white facade and a lush landscaped garden, boasts on the ground floor a double living room arranged to provide an informal dining area and a family room with two sets of French doors which open onto the outdoor terrace.

