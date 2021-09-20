Have you seen Ryan Reynolds’ wife? She’s a gorgeous Gossip Girl, has the same humor as her husband, and swaps it with Ryan Gosling

Ryan Reynolds is a talent known all over the world. As an artist, there is no doubt that he is exceptional, especially because he has managed to charm the world with his interpretations, but there are rumors that he is also excellent as a husband. To confirm this is the same Blake Lively, his wife. Here’s what we know about her.

Blake Lively: biography and career of Ryan Reynolds’ wife

Blake Lively was born in Los Angeles on 25 August of 1987 and currently has 33 years. The woman has Irish and Scottish origins, but nevertheless was born and raised in the United States. Her family works in the entertainment world and she, after completing her studies, dedicated herself to acting like her mother and father, both of whom teach theater.

During her senior year of high school, the girl is a participant in the cast of 4 friends and a pair of jeans, directed by Ken Kwapis. The film can be defined as his official debut on the big screen as an actress and, since then, we have seen her in many interesting films. Among these we see Adaline – Eternal youth, film directed by Lee Toland Krieger where Blake Lively is the protagonist. In this film, the woman plays a beautiful girl who, after an accident, can no longer age and remains eternally young.

However, the actress is well known for her TV series. The most famous, which made her an iconic face, is undoubtedly Gossip Girl, aired from 2007 to 2012. In this work Lively is the interpreter of Serena Van Der Woodsen, beautiful and intelligent woman, best friend of Blair Waldorf. Alongside the talent, what you notice in Blake Lively is also the great love she feels for her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The two are one of the most loved couples in all of Hollywood, especially for their understanding.

On several occasions the spouses have proved to be a lot accomplices, but not only this. Besides sharing a beautiful family, they also share the same sense of humor and you can see it also and above all from what they post on social networks. In this regard, let’s see how for her partner’s birthday, Lively decided to post a photo that says “happy birthday, baby“. Too bad the subject was the wrong Ryan: not Reynolds, but Gosling.

