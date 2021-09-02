Have you seen the children of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck? The name of the second child is linked to the Jewish faith

Sentimentally speaking, Ben Affleck has had several important stories. The most chat today is probably the one with Jennifer Lopez, given the unthinkable and sudden flashback. A splendid news for those who have always cheered for them, without ever giving up in front of the evidence.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck: the fruit of their sentiment

Either way, the Hollywood star has become a father in another relationship, equally and even more significant. We refer to the love story together with the colleague Jennifer Garner, another giant of the American entertainment industry. On this occasion, we will therefore focus on the idyll and, specifically, on the sons, joy of any parent, even theirs, although the passionate feeling has long since faded.

The eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner is called Violet and she was born on December 1, 2015. Then they arrived Seraphina, in 2009, and, finally, the only boy at home, Samuel Garner, arrived in 2012. The photographs of the whole family have long left admirers hoping for a ‘forever’. But, you know, sometimes fairy tales do not crown themselves in real life and, sooner or later, we have to deal with them.

Of the three children, let’s go into detail about the name Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck bestowed on second child, with a very special meaning. According to what is reported in fact The Bump, Seraphina is the name given to a girl from Jewish origin, which can be translated into “Those that burn”.

In fact, in the Hebrew scriptures the seraphs are the angels of God of higher rank (above angels, archangels, cherubs, etc.). Depicted with six wings, they are known to have zealous love. Since they are both Christian, it makes perfect sense that Ben and Jennifer gave the little girl a Biblical name.

