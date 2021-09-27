Have you seen the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman? In this photo she looks like Amy Winehouse

Isabella Kidman Cruise is now 28 years old and was only a child when she was adopted by the couple formed by the actors Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. Unlike her famous parents, the girl does not like the spotlight, on the contrary she prefers to maintain confidentiality, especially on social networks where she mostly posts photos of artistic works and less her selfies.

For the semi-final of the 2020 European Championships between England and Denmark, Isabella posted a beautiful selfie, showing herself natural with her hair disheveled and in a serious pose, which exactly describes her tension during the match: “My expression in overtime, let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

The girl is shown in a black and white photo, with a natural face, with thick eyebrows and an eye liner that creates a fifties-style cat eye effect. In that photo, many fans of the Cruise-Kidman couple and who follow Isabella noticed a certain resemblance to singer Amy Winehouse. The two in fact are distinguished only by the hair.

The couple’s eldest daughter is now 28 and lives in London with her husband Max Parker. He is an artist and prefers to publish much more of his works on his Instagram account than his selfies. The selfie of the Europeans brought great luck to England, who won the semifinal, flying straight into the final against Italy in the match to be held on Sunday 11 July. Probably that evening there will be a new selfie of the girl, hoping that it will bring luck to her team also in the final, something that the Italian followers of Isabella do not hope, who as much as they love to see her photos, they much prefer the victory of the national team. Italian.

