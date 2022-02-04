Have you seen the elegant dress of Noemi third evening at the Sanremo Festival: designer, brand and price

Noemi enchanted the audience at the very end of the third evening of Sanremo Festival with a very elegant dress.

The singer, of course, once again showed all her singing skills, universally recognized.

In fact, she is one of the most gifted artists on the Italian music scene. Let’s find out some more details on the outfit chosen by the artist.

Noemi’s dress third evening Sanremo Festival

With her I love you, I don’t know, Noemi brought to the stage of theAriston all his immense talent.

An artist with a unique singing ability. That’s why she has always been so loved.

If in the first evening she had presented herself with an elegant pink dress that many had called a cloud, in this third evening she did not disappoint expectations.

On this occasion she chose a very elegant dress. The look of her, as it will happen for the whole Sanremo Festivalwas curated was the stylist Susanna Ausoni.

In this edition, as happened to be honest in the previous ones, it is an absolute protagonist.

His song, as many experts recalled just today, deserves to be higher in the standings, at least according to the ranking after the first two evenings, when he voted in the press room and in detail TV, print media, radio and web.

We will see what happens at the end of the third evening. We remind you that in this circumstance the vote was open to the public from home which accounted for 50% while the remaining 50% was determined by the so-called 1000 Opinion Jury.