Have you seen the home of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski? The incredible walk-in closet would have been the dream of a well-known character of the actress

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are not only colleagues, but they are also a solid couple in real life, who crowned their dream of love with marriage and a nest to stay… and what a nest! Both are passionate about architecture and love the outdoors and their home in the Hollywood Hills is just what the couple does.

Paid for 6 million dollars, the house has a minimal style that takes your breath away. After having bought it in 2009, the house has a swimming pool with an unusual space to relax on the outside. The large windows then also ensure natural light enters every corner. The dining room is formal and also allows entry into the other entertainment areas, including a bar area where the best cocktails are created. The terrace, on the other hand, also has an outdoor fireplace, with a large space that most often welcomes friends and family during the warmer months.

The living room has a cozy feel thanks mainly to the brick wall. The kitchen comes with the large wooden island, perfect for preparing gourmet food. The white and minimalist kitchen aesthetic gives a timeless look. The room has five bedrooms, in case the couple wants to raise their family, as well as their two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

The couple also has a room entirely dedicated to wellness, where they can do pilates or relaxing massages. The actress de The devil wears Prada he learned so much from the film, so much so that he dedicated a room in his house to a beautiful walk-in closet, large and with an immense collection of shoes and bags. The bathroom instead has a white marble sink, which also makes that place elegant and relaxing.

Read also Have you seen Rebel Wilson’s house? It is located in Hollywood and has a dream courtyard!

