Have you seen the Kate Perry lookalike? She is an incredibly similar actress and the singer took advantage of it … here’s how!

It is said that in the world there are at least seven people identical to each of us. We do not know if this theory is true or not, but we can reveal to you with absolute certainty the double of Katy Perry. The American singer – who boasts assets of over three hundred million dollars and is considered one of the greatest exponents of pop – has been mistaken for a famous actress for years and vice versa.

Who is Katy Perry’s impersonator?

Katy Perry’s impersonator is none other than Zooey Deschanel, actress known for having been the protagonist for seven seasons of the TV series New Girl and for playing Sole Finn in the comedy (500) days together. The two are very close friends, so much so that the actress was the protagonist of the video clip of one of Katy Perry’s most recent songs, that is Not The End of the World.

On the occasion of the release of the video clip, Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel made a direct Instagram together in which, during their long chat, a notable detail emerged: Katy Perry, at the beginning of her career, pretended to be just Zooey Deschanel! Here are his words:

I have to admit one thing, Zooey. When I arrived in Los Angeles, about 18 years ago, I was practically nobody and you were becoming so famous at the time. It was as if Zooey Deschanel was running the world at that particular moment. Your star was really being born. I was so pleased to look like you. But I have to admit one thing with you during this live show: when I first arrived in Los Angeles, I often went to clubs in the evenings. And I wanted to join those clubs, but I had no money and no connections. I had nothing. And so sometimes I used to pass for you to be able to enter the premises.

While many were shocked by this revelation, it came as no surprise to Zooey Deschanel:

Well, I already knew that. You know, people used to tell me “I saw you!”. But I’m a good girl, and people kept saying “I saw you in the club! We looked into each other’s eyes ”. I knew immediately that there was a double in town. Everyone kept talking to me about this girl Katy. “Katy really looks like you,” they told me. But who is this Katy? Then, finally, I met you for the first time and I was so relieved! I thought, “Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty, so gorgeous.” You never know what to expect when people say you look like someone.

Here is the full direct: